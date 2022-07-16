Cayman joins Maccabiah games in israel | Loop Cayman Islands

Cayman based Miriam Schwabe and Alex Cohen are representing the Cayman Islands in gymnastics at the 21st Maccabiah Games, an international Jewish and Israeli multi-sport event currently ongoing in Israel.

Approximately 10,000 athletes from 80 countries are expected to compete in 42 sports categories at the games, making it the world’s largest sporting event for the year 2022.

Competitions at the Maccabiah are organized into four divisions, including Open (Seniors), Juniors, Masters and Disabled.

The Maccabiah is staged under the auspices of the Maccabi World Union (MWU), a worldwide youth and sports organization devoted to furthering Jewish identity and traditions through cultural, social, and educational activities. The MWU is headquartered in Israel.