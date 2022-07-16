Cayman joins Maccabiah games in israel | Loop Cayman Islands

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Cayman Islands
Cayman joins Maccabiah games in israel | Loop Cayman Islands
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Breaking News

Cayman joins Maccabiah games in israel

Aaron Jarvis makes history

Weather radar service restored

Elections Supervisor in Jersey

Jamaican “most wanted” murderer got to Cayman by boat before arrest

Man claims $2.5 million against local company for eye injury

Jamaica to earn US$5billion from hotel rooms to be constructed

Water Authority advises of disconnections next week

Bryan apologises quickly under cloud of controversy

COVID-19 – Epidemiological Week 27 summary

Saturday Jul 16

28?C
Cayman News
Loop News

1 minutes ago

Miriam Schwabe and Alex Cohen

Cayman based Miriam Schwabe and Alex Cohen are representing the Cayman Islands in gymnastics at the 21st Maccabiah Games, an international Jewish and Israeli multi-sport event currently ongoing in Israel.

Approximately 10,000 athletes from 80 countries are expected to compete in 42 sports categories at the games, making it the world’s largest sporting event for the year 2022.

Competitions at the Maccabiah are organized into four divisions, including Open (Seniors), Juniors, Masters and Disabled.

The Maccabiah is staged under the auspices of the Maccabi World Union (MWU), a worldwide youth and sports organization devoted to furthering Jewish identity and traditions through cultural, social, and educational activities. The MWU is headquartered in Israel.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Cayman News

Cayman joins Maccabiah games in israel

Cayman News

Aaron Jarvis makes history

Cayman News

Weather radar service restored

More From

World News

Doctor arrested for sexual assault of pregnant woman during C-section

Doctor caught on video, faces prison time

Cayman News

Man claims $2.5 million against local company for eye injury

See also

Claim says man was injured by a rusty bar jutting out of a wall which broke through his glasses and deeply penetrated eye

Cayman News

Bryan apologises quickly under cloud of controversy

Minister Kenneth Bryan is the subject of Cayman’s latest controversy and apology. The source of the controversy is Minister Bryan appearing in a video on Facebook supporting his wife in her new

Coronavirus

Cayman: Masks come off and cases go up

It turns out that with the removal of Cayman’s mask mandate on June 30 that COVID cases have simultaneously gone up. And while it is important to note that correlation does not always mean causation,

Cayman News

Water Authority advises of disconnections next week

Water Authority is advising members of the public that the next set of disconnections will occur on Monday, July 18 and will affect Cayman Brac, Industrial Park, Windsor Park, Crewe Road an

Cayman News

Jamaican “most wanted” murderer got to Cayman by boat before arrest

Rudolph ‘Boxer’ Shaw was wanted for multiple killings and several shootings in St Catherine