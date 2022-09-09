Cayman Islands Proclamation Ceremony set for Sunday Loop Cayman Islands

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that His Majesty King Charles III will officially be proclaimed Britain’s new monarch at a meeting of the Accession Council at St James’s Palace on Saturday, 10 September.

The Council meeting has two parts: The proclamation of the new sovereign and the kings’ signing of oath to uphold the security of the Church in Scotland.

A fanfare of trumpeters will be followed by a public proclamation declaring the new king. The public proclamation will be made from a balcony above Friary Court in St James’s Palace, by an official known as the Garter King of Arms.

The Cayman Islands will have its proclamation ceremony in Grand Cayman where dignitaries and the community will gather together to witness Governor Martyn Roper read the Proclamation of the new Sovereign.

The ceremonial event will take place on Sunday, 11 September at 9am outside Government House and is open to the public.

Along with the reading of the Proclamation, the ceremony will include flags at full mast during the ceremony, Uniformed Services on parade and Royal Cayman Islands Police Service 21-gun Royal Salute.

The event will be streamed live on CIGTV and YouTube channels.

Members of the public are asked to assemble by 8:30am. No one will be allowed to cross once the parade grounds have been closed. The official dress code is business formal black. Members of the public are encouraged to wear dark colours as a mark of respect.

The newly crowned King visited the Cayman Islands in 2019 along with the Duchess of Cornwall, now known as Queen Consort. The visit will forever be remembered as a major highlight of the year.