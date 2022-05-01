Cayman Islands Coast Guard gets two new Ford F550 vehicles | Loop Cayman Islands

The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Photo credit: Cayman Islands Coast Guard

This morning, Friday, April 29, the Cayman Islands Coast Guard (CICG) took possession of two new custom built Ford F550 trucks to support their operations.

Commandant of the CICG, Commander Robert Scotland received delivery of the two trucks at the CICG base in Newlands, from Vampt Motors Mr. Adam Lawson, who has been working closely with the Coast Guard to manage the custom build and delivery of the heavy-duty vehicles.

“Up until this point we had been making do with trucks that were not entirely fit for purpose, so we are thrilled to receive these new vehicles which meet our specific needs and requirements”, says Lieutenant Commander Leo Anglin, who was the project manager for this acquisition.

With the assistance of the Director of DVES Mr. Stephen Quinland and Mr. Lawson, the vehicles were carefully considered to ensure they balance the needs of the CICG, whilst also delivering value on the investment, by selecting components that will offer the longest operational life possible and can be maintained locally on island. One vehicle, the Ford 550 Tow Body is capable of towing in excess of 30,000LBS, which allows for the safe trailering of vessels on the public roads. The second Ford F550, is a service body truck which has a crane, air compressor and welding plant that allows the CICG to be more self-sufficient in terms of repairs, vessel recoveries and unforeseen breakdowns.

“These new vehicles will greatly enhance our capability to move our vessels quickly and safely around the island, and we are looking forward to putting them into service immediately”, says Commander Scotland.

Projected activities on Little Cayman include visits to the Lit