Cayman Islands Cadet Corps Hosts 20th Anniversary Camp | Loop Cayman Islands

The Cayman Islands Cadet Corps (CICC) welcomed just over 35 cadets from contingents around the region for its 20th Anniversary Cadet Camp.

Representatives from the Jamaica Combined Cadet Force (JCCF), Turks and Caicos Islands Cadet Corps (TCICC), and Barbados Cadet Corps (BCC) are attending the camp which will run from 2-16 July 2022 at the Clifton Hunter High School, with scheduled rotations through East End Civic Centre and the Agricultural Grounds.

The two-week camp forms part of CICC’s yearlong 20th Anniversary Celebrations of the Cayman Islands Cadet Corps. Local cadets came from both Grand Cayman and Sister Islands. This year’s camp theme is “20 years of youth development, utilising the past to fortify the future.”

Over the next two weeks, cadets from all contingents will engage in activities such as orienteering, field/camp craft, adventurous training, archery, watermanship, culinary arts, first aid, drill, and personal hygiene, among others.

Training will focus on: building team spirit through a set of highly competitive activities. Standardising cadet training across the Caribbean Region will be important through Cayman Cadets working alongside their counterparts.

Speaking at the Opening ceremony on Sunday, 3 July, CICC Acting Commandant Lt. Col. Errol Brathwaite welcomed the Cadets to the 20th Anniversary Camp and noted: “This is an exciting time, as we gather together from across the region for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our goal over the next two weeks is to learn and build capacity together, sharing various levels of skill while executing various tasks with a high level of precision.”

I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the participating countries for their continued support of CICCs development. As CICC continues to celebrate our 20th anniversary, through this camp we will build on the Corps’ great impact on Cayman Islands’ youth and support for our nation’s wider community.

Lt. Col. Brathwaite remarked.

Cadetting has already proven to be beneficial to the Cayman Islands, and its economy, through “Cadet Tourism.” The CICC hosted the Caribbean Cadet Commandants Conference and Caribbean Cadet Camp in 2012, with groups from individual Caribbean territories and the United Kingdom in attendance.

Minister of Home Affairs, Hon. Sabrina Turner, commented:

The Ministry of Home Affairs is committed through CICC to the development and mentorship of Cayman’s young men and women across all three islands. Programmes like the Cadet Corps align with the Ministry’s priority of building a safer, stronger, inclusive, and resilient community.

“I encourage our young people from ages 11- 17 years to serve our community, and build leadership skills through joining and participating in the Cayman Islands Cadet Corps,” the Minister added.

Now celebrating its 20th Anniversary, the CICC continues to empower youth with the tools and life skills for personal development and growth. The cadets play a key role in the development of the Cayman Islands’ resilience and national security, across all three Islands.

In addition, over the years many young Caymanian cadets have matriculated into employment opportunities in entities such as Cayman Islands Coast Guard, Cayman Islands Fire Service, Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, Customs and Border Control, Cayman Islands Regiment, Department of Public Safety Communications (911) and Hazard Management Cayman Islands. The Ministry of Home Affairs, alongside the Cadet Corps, is also strengthening the process by which Cadets may undertake a career in the uniformed services, as part of a broader strategy of enhancing public safety.

CICC will conclude its 20th Anniversary Camp on 15 July 2022 with a closing and awards ceremony, which will highlight the achievements of an outstanding team and individual performances during the camp.