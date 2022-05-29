Cayman is 5th most vulnerable country to thunderstorms & hurricanes | Loop Cayman Islands

According to a ranking system produced by Hurricanecity.com, the Cayman Islands is hit by tropical storms and hurricanes every 1.71 years, putting it in 5th position for being the most vulnerable to these kinds of extreme weather events out of 139 cities and islands throughout the coastal United States, Mexico and all Caribbean Islands.

Cayman is also the most affected area in the Caribbean sea, having been affected by extreme weather 87 times since 1871.

Also in the ranking is Grand Bahama Island, in third position, which is impacted every 1.6 years according to the rating. Located in the North West Bahamas, the island see’s many storms turning North West and North off the state of Florida. And has been affected 93 times since 1871.

Abaco Island in the Bahamas is in sixth place, Bermuda is in seventh place and Andros Island in the Bahamas is in eighth place.

The rankings are compiled by hurricanecity.com based on all hurricanes as well as tropical, sub tropical and extra-tropical systems.

This is based on tracking charts dating back to 1871 from every Hurricane Season in the Atlantic basin. Wind radii prior to 1990 are based on climatology rather than observed values but on certain storms research has allowed for more accurate wind fields.

According to the ranking, Florida and the Western Caribbean get the most action due to vulnerability of all 6 months of Hurricane Season. The US Mid Atlantic coast gets many brushes and recurvatures as well as back door extratropical storms. The eastern Caribbean only has August, September and October as main threats.

The list is updated at the end of each Hurricane Season and re-calculated.