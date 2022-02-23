Cayman has the lowest COVID death rate of UK Overseas Territories | Loop Cayman Islands

With a death rate of 0.22 per 100,000 people, the Cayman Islands has the lowest COVID-19 death rate of all of the six British Overseas Territories. Having lost a total of 17 people to date and with a daily death rate of 0.1 persons, Cayman’s COVID-death rate is also one of the lowest in the world.

According to the most recent Cayman Islands COVID-19 Situational Report issued by Public Health for the dates February 13-19,

Statistics regarding deaths show that Cayman (17 total deaths so far) has the lowest death rates per 1 Million inhabitants (254) amongst all the 6 UK Overseas Territories. The highest is in the British Virgin Islands (2029; 62 total deaths) followed by Bermuda, which has a very similar population size to Cayman (1987; 123 total deaths).

According to the New York Times, among the Caribbean British Overseas Territories, Turks & Caicos has a death rate of 0.37 per 100,000, Bermuda has a death rate of 0.45 per 100,000 and the British Virgin Islands has a death rate of 0.48 per 100,000.

Elsewhere in the Caribbean, Haiti has the lowest death rate per 100,000 of 0.01, Antigua & Barbuda and Bahamas are both in second place with 0.15 per 100,000 and the Cayman Islands and Jamaica are both in third place with 0.22 per 100,000. Saint Lucia has the highest death rate in the region with 0.78 per 100,000 and an average of 1.4 deaths per day.

If vaccination rate is any indicator of COVID-19 mortality, then these findings would be consistent with the country’s high vaccination rate. Cayman’s vaccination rates are the highest (full vaccination with 2 doses) of all the UKOTs. Ninety six per cent of the population over the age of 12 has had at least one shot, with 94 per cent of the population above the age of 12 having two shots and 35 per cent of the population above the age of 12 having a booster shot.

“It is therefore essential that we reach a higher coverage rate in our booster campaign and now also children campaign to ensure that our mortality rate remains the lowest possible,” says the most recent Cayman Islands COVID-19 Situational Report.