Cayman first British OT to represent at the Dubai Expo | Loop Cayman Islands

The Ministry of Investment, Innovation and Social Development (MIISD) in partnership with the United Kingdom’s Department for International Trade (UK DIT) has brought Cayman to the world and the world to Cayman through the talent of its local artists at the Expo 2020 Dubai in the United Arab Emirates during January, February and March 2022.

More than 190 nations are taking part in the event with 70 per cent of the visitors expected to originate outside of the United Arab Emirates. The overarching theme for Expo 2020 Dubai is ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’.

Under the theme ‘Innovating for a Shared Future’, the UK’s participation will boost the country’s global reputation, drive future partnerships and provide long term economic benefit.

Cayman’s participation has been modified from the original six months to three months with much participation happening virtually. Accordingly, the Cayman Islands Expo has a static display arrangement promoting a “Cayman journey” along three themes.

1. Visiting the Cayman Islands – Celebrates the warm welcome that the Cayman Islands offers to visitors, and encourages visitors to ‘take another look’.

2. Business in the Cayman Islands. Highlights the unique attributes of the legal and financial system that makes the Cayman Islands a global financial centre of excellence.

3. Life in the Cayman Islands. Promotes the unique features that differentiate the Cayman Islands – its distinct three islands (Grand Cayman, Cayman Brac, Little Cayman), lifestyle, world class healthcare and infrastructure, art, culture and heritage, music and cuisine.

The UK’s bespoke pavilion in Dubai is located within the “Opportunity” district of the 438-hectare exhibition site. As the word “opportunity” comes from a seafaring term in Latin – Ob (towards) and Portus (a port), it is very fitting that the Cayman Islands, with its distinguished seafaring history, is located within this district.

Within the UK Pavilion at Expo 2020, the Cayman Islands will have a physical exhibition with displays, accompanied by day to day representation by delegates from the Cayman Islands.

MIISD has worked closely with the UK DIT, the Governor’s Office, and the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office to plan the Cayman Islands’ presence at the Expo.

Governor Martyn Roper stated,

I’m delighted with the news that the Cayman Islands will participate in Expo 2020 Dubai, in partnership with the UK, to showcase itself to the world. The UK and Cayman collaborate across many policy areas and this exciting endeavour takes that collaboration to another level. As we bounce back from the pandemic, the future looks bright for Cayman – it’s a great place to live, work and invest and it sets a powerful example for the wider region. I wish the Ministry of Investment, Innovation and Social Development the very best promoting all that Cayman has to offer. My office and I stand ready to support – further deepening the robust Cayman/UK relationship.

Andre Ebanks, Minister for Investment, Innovation and Social Development, noted that this is the first time a British Overseas Territory has participated in Expo. He said: “Through partnership with the United Kingdom and the Department of International Trade, and then through the lens of a truly global event, Expo provides an opportunity to leverage attention and elevate the Cayman Islands on the world stage. After this initial opportunity, we will measure and assess the value of participating in future similar events.”

Mike Freer MP, UK Minister for Exports said; “I’m so pleased that the Cayman Islands is partnering with the United Kingdom at Expo 2020 Dubai. Expo 2020 provides a unique opportunity to showcase our joint interests and capabilities to the rest of the world.”

The advance preparations and day to day involvement in Dubai have been and continue to be undertaken by Caymanian Expo representatives Alee Fa’amoe and Melanie McField.

“At a time when we are emerging from the economic challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Expo 2020 is a well-timed opportunity that will foster new global connections, bolster private sector relationships, and ultimately advance the Cayman Islands in the context of the world economy. I am deeply honored to represent the Cayman Islands at Expo,” said Mr. Fa’amoe.

Ms McField noted that the Expo representatives have also been liaising with the private sector and civic entities in the Cayman Islands, saying, “We are delighted with the local partners who have joined us at Expo 2020, whether on the ground in Dubai or through a virtual participation, to celebrate and promote the diverse geographical, cultural, and economic attributes of the Cayman Islands.”