Cayman experiencing major decline in positive COVID cases | Loop Cayman Islands

Cayman’s new COVID-19 cases are on the rapid decline, with 1237 estimated active cases and a 7-day rolling average for February 23 2022 at 58.57 or approximately 59 cases.

The positive rate has reflected a rapid decline over the past four weeks, as reflected in the following graph provided by Public Health. The downward trend in number of positive tests continues (562 in Epi. Week 7 down from 979 in Epi. Week 6, with case rate down from 1377 to 790) this week.

Positive cases reported to Public Health to February 24 are currently as follows:

22/02/22 64 (updated)

23/02/22 44

Eight patients are currently hospitalised for COVID related causes and of these, 6 are unvaccinated.

The Sister Islands also noted 5 new cases since the last report, bringing total cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 530.