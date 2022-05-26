Cayman COVID travel regulations extended | Loop Cayman Islands

Cayman’s Control of Covid-19 (Travel) (No. 2) Regulations, 2022 have been extended until June 30, 2022. They were originally scheduled to expire at the end of May.

The regulations, which originally came into effect on April 8, removed the quarantine requirement for visitors with vaccination certificates that could not be securely verified and who had not spent the prior 14 days in a country with a vaccination rate over 60 per cent for the first dose of an approved vaccine.

Prior to the implementation of the April 8 regulation, certain visitors were required to quarantine upon arrival in Cayman even though they were fully vaccinated. Those who had been vaccinated in countries such as Jamaica or Belize, with a vaccination rate of less than 60 per cent for the first dose of an approved vaccine was referred to as “discriminatory” as it was believed to have a “disproportionate impact on fully vaccinated travellers from poor countries or countries where people had difficulty accessing the vaccine.” In effect, this category of fully vaccinated travellers had to quarantine in Cayman whereas other fully vaccinated travellers were subject to more relaxed rules.

Under the extended regulations, any vaccinated person may travel to the Cayman Islands without being subject to quarantine on arrival if they do the following:

Complete the pre-arrival testComplete a medical and travel questionnaire and undergo a medical examination if a Customs and Border Control (CBC) Officer considers it necessaryComplete and submit a travel declaration to Travel Cayman no less than 72 hours prior to departingProvide evidence of the travel declaration when requested to do so by a CBC Officer

Under the regulations, visiting unaccompanied children under the age of 12 years, even if unvaccinated, are not required to quarantine under certain conditions.

This means that an unaccompanied unvaccinated child (under the age of 12 years) – who is a Caymanian, resident, or person with close ties- is not required to quarantine on arrival in the Islands if they intend to reside at a place where all other occupants, 12 years and over, are vaccinated.

However, the unaccompanied unvaccinated child will be required to quarantine if they intend to reside in a place where an unvaccinated person over the age of 12 years is also residing. Unaccompanied unvaccinated tourist visitor children are still not allowed to travel to the Cayman Islands.

Additionally, under this regulation, Government is no longer required to pay the costs of accommodation at a quarantine facility or isolation unless under the following circumstances:

a person who provides evidence that the person is a student attending an educational institution outside the Islands and is returning homea person who provides evidence that the person’s travel was for the purposes of government businessa person who provides evidence that the purpose of the person’s travel was to represent the Islands in a sporting event as part of a national teama person who provides a medical certificate signed by a medical practitioner that the person travelled overseas in order to obtain medical servicesa person who is a parent, guardian or caregiver who provides evidence that the person travelled overseas for the purposes of taking the person’s child, or a child in the person’s care to an overseas educational institution or represent the Islands in a sporting event as part of a national team; anda person who provides evidence that the person had responsibility to take a child or an adult overseas to obtain medical services.

The regulations were implemented with the intention of increasing airline and visitor traffic at Owen Roberts International Airport by supporting more family travel during the summer.