Cayman Airways reopens Sir Turtle Club lounge at airport Loop Cayman Islands

Cayman Airways Limited (CAL) hosted a special ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday August 23, 2022 to mark the official reopening of its exclusive Sir Turtle Club Lounge at Owen Roberts International Airport (ORIA) on Grand Cayman.

The lounge, which is the only airline loyalty programme lounge at ORIA, had been closed since the start of the airport’s major renovations five years ago, with the border closure due to the pandemic further delaying its official reopening.

“The new and improved Sir Turtle Club Lounge adds value to the Cayman Airways product on a whole, while offering up the possibility for a few more jobs for our people,” said Minister for Tourism and Transport, the Hon. Kenneth Bryan. “I’m excited to share this moment with the various organisations who were involved in getting this project off the ground, including the Cayman Islands Airports Authority, the Kozaily Design team who are responsible for this fresh new look, and our very own Cayman Airways employees who stepped up to the plate to take on the challenging task of coordinating it all. I have no doubt that our Sir Turtle Club members and Business Class passengers will be very satisfied with the enhancement to our services, and I am sure they will all enjoy this comfortable space while waiting for their flights.”

Cayman Airways President and CEO, Mr. Fabian Whorms, said the airline is in the midst of enhancing both its loyalty rewards programme (Sir Turtle Rewards) and its loyalty membership programme (Sir Turtle Club) in order to continue to maximize value for customers. “Access to this beautiful lounge is one component that will be accessible not just to passengers who purchase Business Class tickets, but also for qualifying members of both loyalty porgrammes. There are also other value adding offerings being reviewed at this time, such as priority check-in and boarding, baggage fee waivers and upgrades,” he noted. “We want to deliver the maximum value and exclusivity that we can to our loyal customers, and we are looking to build a new generation of customers who see even more value than has been traditionally offered, when choosing the national airline.”

The interior design and construction of the new lounge was done by local company Kozaily Designs. In explaining the design direction for the lounge, Ms Alpha Kozaily said the vision was to showcase Cayman’s heritage and natural environment in all aspects of the design. From the geometric shape of the decorative wall tiles being a salute to Cayman’s turtling heritage, and the textured beige floor tiles a reflection of Cayman’s white sand beaches, to the sea blue hues in the custom chairs and light fixtures reflecting Cayman’s waters, and the carefully curated images of Cayman landscapes and seascapes on the walls, customers will enjoy a relaxing Caymanian-themed environment as they await their departing Cayman Airways flight.

Also in attendance at the reopening event were: the Deputy Premier, the Hon. Christopher Saunders; Minister for Health & Wellness and Home Affairs, the Hon. Sabrina Turner; Chief Officer in the Ministry of Tourism and Transport, Stran Bodden; Director of Tourism, Rosa Harris; CEO of the Cayman Islands Airport Authority, Albert Anderson; and CAL Board Member Kris Bergstrom.

The new lounge is only open to Cayman Airways customers who purchase Business Class tickets, as well as to Sir Turtle Club members, and Sir Turtle Rewards Platinum and Gold members.

For details and to sign up to become a Sir Turtle Rewards member, visit: www.caymanairways.com/sir-turtle-rewards-detail.

For details and to sign up to become a Sir Turtle Club member, visit www.caymanairways.com/the-exclusive-travel-experience