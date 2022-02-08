Cayman aims for 40% of 2019 record stayover tourism numbers

The Cayman Islands this year is aiming to reach up to 40% of 2019’s stayover tourism levels, which equates to between 175,000 and 200,000 visitors, according the islands’ director of tourism.

Rosa Harris, in an online presentation to the Caribbean Tourism Organization Tuesday morning, said it was unclear right now if that target would be met, as it depends on the take-up of increased airlift which will be occurring this month and in March.

In 2019, which was a record year for stayover tourism in Cayman, 502,739 passengers arrived by air.

Department of Tourism Director Rosa Harris

Harris said the government’s goal was to take in up to 40% of 2019’s accommodation tax remittances. The revenue from tourist accommodation charges in 2019 was $36.5 million, according to Economics and Statistics Office data.

She said it was not possible to extrapolate, based on January’s arrival statistics, on whether the target would be reached until “we see air arrivals ramp up … in February and March”.

However, the government is anticipating that if arrivals go as expected, the numbers for the summer months will be “very strong”, she said.

A number of airlines have already restarted routes between Cayman and the US, after an absence of almost two years, and additional routes are coming online over the next few weeks. These include:

From 12 Feb.: United Airlines – Chicago, Houston, Newark and Washington DC

From 17 Feb.: American Airlines – Miami; Jet Blue – Fort Lauderdale

From 26 Feb.: Cayman Airways – Denver

From 5 March: American Airlines – Charlotte; Delta – Atlanta

From 10 March: Southwest – Fort Lauderdale

From 12 March: Southwest – Baltimore

Currently, stayover tourism numbers remain low, due to limited airlift and continuing COVID regulations that require pre-arrival testing and antigen testing two, five and seven days after arriving.

Last month, government eased some of the entry requirements for tourists, including allowing unvaccinated children under 12 to come here on their parents’ vaccination status without the need for quarantine, paving the way for more families to visit Cayman.

Harris said that when tourists do return in larger numbers, there will be plenty of accommodation for them.

In an update on Cayman’s room capacity, she explained that, as of January 2022, there were a total of 7,086 bedrooms available for tourists across all three islands – 3,269 in condos, 2,668 in hotels and 1,149 in villas.

The tourism director said discussions on cruise tourism were continuing between the cruise lines and the government, and the return of cruise ships would be “imminent” once a consensus on health and safety protocols could be agreed upon.

She added that regulations regarding the current ban on cruise ships were being updated on a month-by-month basis. Cabinet recently extended the ban on ships until 28 Feb.

The government has requested that only ships that have Grand Cayman as their first port of call visit the island, and that passengers undergo lateral flow tests before disembarking here. Michele Paige, president of the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association, who was among the cruise representatives who met with government officials last week, has said that testing disembarking passengers is not a practical option, but that cruise lines would look at whether Cayman could be a first port of call for some ships.

Harris, in a question-and-answer session following her presentation, said that as well as allowing back ships that had Cayman as their first port of call, the government was considering also granting access to cruise ships that have visited privately owned islands immediately prior to coming to Cayman. “Those would be our initial terms,” she said.

