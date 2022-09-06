CAP JULUCA STAFF MEMBERS BECOME CERTIFIED SWIMMERS AND WATER RESCUERS

L-R: Rosette Pradel, Lynnicia Richardson, Shelder Lewis, Violet Gumbs, Kerrianna Vanterpool, Mitchell Gumbs, Denicio Brooks, Judine Green, GM Sasha Tyas with Instructor Richard Stephens

Over the past 8 days, a group of Cap Juluca’s employees were taught the art and skills of swimming, and water rescue, by Mr. Richard “Richie” Stephens, President of the All Nations United Swim Club.

Richie and his team engaged some ten members of the resort’s staff in a gruelling but rewarding stint of training where they learnt the essential skills of swimming, and survival on the sea.

On Wednesday morning, 31st August, the swimming students gathered on the beach near Pimms in Cap Juluca and demonstrated all that they had learnt. According to Richie, “apart from learning how to basically swim, the group learnt the ‘front crawl’, the ‘elementary back crawl’, the ‘back float’, the ‘star fish float’, the ‘jelly fish float’, and the “huddle’.“They also learnt how to apply the life vests in the water, how to use t he ‘rescue can’ and the ‘rescue tube’ as well as how to recue someone with the ‘ring buoy”’.

Swimming Participants with ‘Richie’ and GM Sasha Tyas

Richie applauded Cap Juluca for coming on board and being involved with him in the Summer swimming progamme. “I thank Cap Juluca so much,” he told The Anguillian. “When I approached the Manager, Ms. Sasha Tyas, she did not hesitate. She eagerly came on board and encouraged the staff to become involved. And for that we want to say a big ‘thank you’ to Cap Juluca. We had reached out to others, but the response was not as encouraging as the welcome we got from this resort. It is hoped that the other hotels will see the need for their staff who are able to swim, and that they too would come on board with us in the future.

“As you know, swimming is an important skill to have. Anguilla’s bread basket is in tourism, and I feel that the majority of our hotel workers who deal with tourists daily should be able to swim. If I was a guest now coming to Cap Juluca, my mind would be at ease knowing that there are folks here who can come to my rescue in the event that I find myself in an emergency while I am swimming in the water. Cap Julca is leading the way in that regard, and I hope that others would follow suit.”

At the end of their demonstrations, the new swimmers/rescuers were awarded with their certificates. Those Cap Juluca employees who received certificates were: Violet Gumbs, Lynnica Richardson, Shelder Lewis, Mitchell Gumbs, Denecio Brooks, and Kerrianna Vanterpool. Those who are currently continuing the training but not yet certified are: Marisse Glasgow, Edileyda Connor, Khemwattie Gokarran, Andrea Alexander and Keshana Webster.Cap Juluca’s Manager, Sasha Tyas, said concerning the training: “We decided to sponsor ten team members to learn the essential life-skills of swimming. They have done so well. They look so comfortable now in the water. It is good to know that they would be able to rescue someone if necessary. It is essential that they know what to do and how to do it around water. This is our first cohort of swimming students, and I can assure you it won’t be the last.”“We will continue working with Richie,” she said. “He is amazing, and I thank him very much for imparting his skills to our staff. This is a very great initiative and I am so proud of the ladies and gents that have participated.”One of the students, Violet Gumbs, made a brief commendation at the end: “I would like to say a huge thank you to the Cap Juluca team and, to Sasha, our General Manager, for giving us this opportunity to prove that you need not be fearful of the water. It is a blessing to be able to swim and to do what we do. This is something that could save lives.”