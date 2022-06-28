Canover Watson challenges legal aid director for refusing application | Loop Cayman Islands

Businessman Canover Watson has now challenged the Director of Legal Aid (the “Director”) for refusing to grant Watson a legal aid certificate in connection with Watson’s upcoming criminal proceedings in July 2022, which are said to be complex. Watson says he does not have the financial means to fund his representation and has therefore brought the matter to court to question the basis upon which his application for legal aid was refused.

In relation to Watson’s resources, Watson argued in his grounds for appeal that the legal aid Director was wrong to determine that Watson was financially able to secure legal services from his own resources. According to the court documents, what the legal aid Director incorrectly considered as “resources” included funds previously confiscated by the government and a pending, unapproved loan application made on behalf of Watson to cover his legal expenses (court documents indicate that his legal fees totalled CI$470,176 for the Watson/Moss and Watson/Blake cases).

After analysing the information before the legal aid Director, the legal aid Director concluded that Watson’s “household disposal” was over $45,000 per annum and therefore, Watson was over the threshold considered for legal aid in the normal course.

In relation to the foregoing, the judge noted that the Director could not rely on a pending, unapproved loan application and point to that as a “resource” for Watson’s expenses. Further, the judge confirmed that funds confiscated from Watson by the government were also unavailable as a “resource” to meet his court expenses.

The judge, however, noted that, because Watson did not provide sufficient information to the Director to support Watson’s legal aid application, it was a challenge to make an informed decision about the grant of legal aid. The judge therefore ordered Watson to provide to the legal aid Director the remaining disclosure highlighted by the judge, saying that if that does not contain anything highly unexpected, the judge would expect the outcome of the reconsideration to be a grant of legal aid with a contribution.

Lastly, the judge said that if legal aid is granted, due to the amount involved, it may well require a contract to be put into place regarding the fees and the budget for that will have to be approved by the Court Administrator.

Watson’s complex criminal proceedings, which are expected to draw national attention, begin in July 2022.