Candice Czeremuszkin says ‘Be the change you want to see in the world’ Loop Cayman Islands

As the new managing partner of Moore Professional Services Ltd., a member of the Moore Global Network, Mrs Czeremuszkin already has her hands full.

Notwithstanding this, she still finds time to give back to the local community in a number of ways, including as the chairperson of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Cayman Islands Chapter.

Speaking of her accomplishments during her three years as chairperson of the ACCA, Mrs Czeremuszkin, who qualified as a Chartered Accountant at the tender age of 20, said that she is driven by the motto ‘Be the change you want to see in the world’.

With this in mind, she established herself as a change maker, recording several educational milestones at the ACCA. These include:

Assisting in establishing an ACCA examination centre in Grand Cayman, to allow the exams to be written locallyResponsibility for nearly 180 students who are studying towards their qualificationsReduction in the cost of doing exams as exam candidates no longer have to travel overseas to sit exams

Commenting on how far she has gotten to date and the role she has played in helping people get past their next education or career hurdle, she said that the thing that keeps her going is “the desire to inspire,” adding that she is “passionate about playing a part, no matter how small, in someone’s journey.”

Notwithstanding some of the ACCA students’ success stories, she noted that some students do face hardships along the way.

She explained: “I have seen many persons through my career come from underprivileged backgrounds and achieve amazing things just by having had access to an affordable and accessible qualification.”

Juxtaposing some of the ACCA students’ experiences with her own, Mrs Czeremuszkin noted her appreciation of what it takes to progress to the highest levels, saying that she feels “a deep sense of satisfaction and an awful lot of thankfulness” for getting to this stage in her career.

As to the overall benefit to the Cayman Islands of having an ACCA exam centre on-island, she noted that “The more [qualifying programmes] we bring to the island is the more opportunities we create and that certainly gives a comforting feeling that there can be more opportunities for our Cayman community.”

“Having access to a globally recognised qualification for a profession that needs qualified persons can create a host of benefits within our societies,” She added.

Regarding the feedback that she has received to date from the ACCA candidates, Mrs Czeremuszkin remarked that the “ACCA students have really been a pleasure to deal with.”

In addition, she said that “They have always been so warm in expressing their gratitude and I only hope I can continue to positively impact them through my role.”

As to why she stays involved (notwithstanding her busy workload, other commitments and challenges), she explained that she thinks of “life as a journey” and that, in her view, “One that is shaped by interactions we have along the course of that journey.”

Reflecting on her personal journey she said:

Thinking back to the positive interactions I have had over the course of my life and how those have shaped me really drives me to want to have a positive impact.

More about Mrs Czeremuszkin, her firm and notable awards

Mrs Czeremuszkin is a chartered accountant, with over 15 years professional experience and has been working within the Moore Global Network since 2012. Recently, she was named managing partner of Moore Professional Services Ltd., a member firm of the Moore Global Network.

In relation to Moore Professional Services Ltd., it provides specialist audit, assurance and financial statement preparation services to alternative investment funds, including hedge funds, private equity funds, structured trade finance funds, and real estate funds.

Other notable awards of Mrs Czeremuszkin include:

35 Under 35 Accounting Age 2021Top 50 Women in Accounting, Practice Ignition 2020, 2021ACCA Caribbean’s Most Outstanding Chapter 2020 (serving as Chair)ACCA Caribbean Member Advocate of the Year 2020