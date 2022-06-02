Campaigning during elections versus getting things done in Parliament | Loop Cayman Islands

Campaigning about changes is one thing, but getting them implemented once elected to Parliament or once appointed to a government board is a different story. Challenges include “troublesome” wording of existing legislation (or “Acts”), deep rooted departmental cultures, the need to balance national priorities with local community issues and having sufficient resources to carry out changes.

“Troublesome” Acts

To give an example of how the wording of legislation can cause issues, let’s take a look at the National Roads Act and how the National Roads Authority (the “Authority”) is funded in relation to road projects.

Under “Financial Provisions” it says that “the Cabinet shall authorise the transfer of revenue, not exceeding ten million dollars, to the Authority, via the Road Fund, for the purpose of funding the Authority’s annual operating cost, in particular, the construction, upgrading, rehabilitation and maintenance of public roads.” Contrary to popular belief, it’s not just the cost of materials or the hiring of subcontractors that are involved, but also ensuring that adequate staff, etc., are in place internally to carry out the work. When these things are added up, it becomes clear that it takes more than ten million dollars to complete all of the things that the country needs to get done when it comes to the construction, upgrading, rehabilitation and maintenance of public roads.

Unfortunately, the hard wiring of the National Roads Act means that, in order to get more than ten million dollars, either the Authority needs to apply for supplemental funding for their strategic operational plan or the National Roads Act must be amended. Regarding this, Loop News understands that the Minister for Infrastructure, Jay Ebanks, is expected to make some recommendations soon.

Another example is the Fuel Market Regulation Act.

Under “Functions of Cabinet” it states that Cabinet shall establish and maintain policies designed to ensure that the importation, exportation, re-export, shipping, transporting, processing, refining, storing, distributing, marketing, and selling of fuels, the operations and activities of the fuel sector and any matters considered by Cabinet to be in the public interest relating to the handling and sale of fuel, are carried out in a manner that is consistent with the public interest, so as to attain certain objectives and purposes.

One of these objectives and purposes is “to ensure the provision to the public of fuel at reasonable prices which accord with international price levels, while ensuring that persons in the fuel sector obtain fair and reasonable returns.”

Based on this wording of the Fuel Market Regulation Act, one can see the conundrum that is posed; while Cabinet’s policies must be in the public interest, the Fuel Market Regulation Act requires that consideration also be given to the profits of persons engaged in business in the fuel market, including those involved in the importing, exporting, re-exporting, shipping, transporting, processing, refining, storing, distributing, marketing and selling of fuel. So, unless the Fuel Market Regulation Act is amended, these are the parameters that decision makers must work within as they must follow the law.

Deep rooted departmental cultures

In the event that legal changes are implemented, there is still the hurdle of getting them executed. As one person told Loop News, sometimes “there are obstacles because new laws/Acts require that staff in the relevant department get trained and, basically, adopt a new direction or way of thinking… and some people find this challenging because they have gotten so used to doing things in a particular way that they are resistant to change… this resistance is expressed in many ways, some of which are manifested by delays in initiating work projects or carrying out assigned tasks… almost like a subtle protest, desiring that things go back to the way they were always done, rather than adopting new changes.” Such culture sometimes changes in the long-term though, once staff realise that new approaches are in the public’s best interest, which, of course, includes them as members of the public.

Balancing national priorities with local community issues

Notwithstanding that a matter could be in the public’s best interests, sometimes the interests of individual community members appear to take precedence over national issues. Some community members say that this happens “because members of communities have been waiting for years to get things done” and “issues have either not been addressed adequately or not addressed at all,” leading to an urgency in the eyes of community leaders to get stuff done immediately.

In the words of one community member, the “outcome is that, while lights get installed, speed humps get put into place and trees get trimmed nicely, national issues like violence against women and sexual crimes against children just “disappear” from the conversation or are hard to find on any agenda.”

Resources

Implementing any idea or getting anything done, of course, takes money (as one politician put it, “it takes cash to care”). Finding such money can be a particularly difficult task in the aftermath of the COVID-19 lockdown where funds, which would have normally been allocated to national projects, have instead been utilized to help people who have lost their businesses, employment and income.

Of course, helping people to get back on their feet is definitely the right thing to do, as without them, there would be no economy. At the same time, however, the unexpected expenditure could lead to tough decisions by politicians, including having to reallocate money from one budget to another or getting supplemental funding approved for an item that did not previously appear as a line item in a budgeted area.

While this is just a snippet of what happens post-election, it shows that campaigning about changes is one thing, but getting them implemented once elected to Parliament is an entirely different story, for the reasons highlighted.