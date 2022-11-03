Cabinet Briefs (Sept. 30, 2022)

Governor John Rankin chaired a special Cabinet meeting on Sept. 30 at the Financial Services Commission’s Resource Centre. All members were present except Health and Social Development Minister Marlon Penn, who was overseas on official travel. They took the following actions, according to a summary published in the Gazette on Oct. 13.

1. Approved:

a. the appointment of the following members to the Physical Planning Appeals Tribunal in accordance with Schedule 4, Section (3) of the Planning Authority Act, 2004: Chairman Marvin Flax Jr. for a period of two years from Sept. 1, 2022; Marva Titley-Smith for a period of one year and four months from Sept. 1, 2022; Kamika Forbes for a period of two years from Sept. 1, 2022; John Lewis for a period of two years from Sept. 1, 2022; Sylvia Moses for a period of one year and four months from Sept. 1, 2022; and

b. that the chairman will be remunerated $500 per month and members $300 per month; and that ex-officio members will not be remunerated.

2. Noted that the Public Finance Management Act of 2012 in Section 36(C) mandates that the Medium Term Fiscal Plan for the territory be updated semi-annually, and that the 2022 Mid-Year MTFP Update fulfils the requirement as stated in Section 36(C)(3); and

a. approved the government’s 2022 Mid-Year Medium Term Fiscal Plan MTFP Update;

b. decided that the 2022 MTFP Update be tabled at the next convenient sitting of the House of Assembly; and

c. decided that the approved 2022 Mid-Year MTFP Update be submitted to the minister of the overseas territories.

3. Decided that Lisa PennLettsome be appointed on contract to serve as the chair of the Constitutional Review Commission with effect from Oct. 1, 2022 until July 7, 2023; and decided that:

a. a maximum extension of six months from July 8, 2023 may be granted to Ms. PennLettsome, pending the conclusion of the constitutional review process;

b. the Premier’s Office instruct the Attorney General’s Chambers to vet the draft contract before execution.