BVI Premier arrested in Miami cocaine smuggling scheme | Loop Cayman Islands

The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
7 hrs ago

Premier Andrew Fahie.

BVI Premier Andrew Fahie was arrested at the Miami-Opa-locka Executive Airport today by members of the United States Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) in connection with a cocaine trafficking and money laundering scheme.

News of Fahie’s arrest was broken by Governor John Rankin this afternoon in a statement.

“It is my duty as governor to inform you that this morning the Honourable Premier Fahie was detained in Miami on charges related to conspiracy to import a controlled substance and money laundering,” he stated.

“As this is a live US investigation I have no further information on the arrest nor can I comment any further on it. However, what I can confirm is that the arrest was a US operation led by the DEA and is not linked to the Commission of Inquiry report,” added the statement from Rankin.

Rankin added he will meet with members of the cabinet to discuss a way forward.

Deputy Premier Natalio Wheatley will remain as acting premier.

Meanwhile, UK Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss expressed her shock at the arrest.

She said: “I am appalled by these serious allegations. This arrest demonstrates the importance of the recently concluded Commission of Inquiry.

“I have spoken to the Governor of the BVI and he will be holding an emergency meeting of the Territory’s Cabinet later today. He will set out next steps tomorrow, including urgent publication of the Inquiry’s report.”

