BVI bumped up to high risk level 3 by CDC; Cayman remains level 3 | Loop Cayman Islands

The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added the British Virgin Islands to its “high” category for Covid-19 risk.

The territory moved up to Level 3 last Monday; it previously had been at Level 2.

Most Caribbean countries, including the Cayman Islands remain at level 3.

The “Level 3: Covid-19 High” category applies to countries that have had more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents in the past 28 days.

The CDC recently overhauled its ratings system for assessing Covid-19 risk for travelers.

The Level 3 “high” risk category is now the top rung in terms of risk level. Level 2 is considered “moderate” risk, and Level 1 is “low” risk.

Caribbean countries in level 2 include Anguilla, Belize, The Bahamas, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Turks and Caicos.

Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat and Saint Kitts & Nevis are currently in level 1.

Level 4, previously the highest risk category, is now reserved only for special circumstances, such as extremely high case counts, emergence of a new variant of concern or health care infrastructure collapse. Under the new system, no destinations have been placed at Level 4 so far.

