BSI sues BSCFA!

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Feb. 21, 2022– A lawsuit has been initiated by a subsidiary of Belize Sugar Industry (ASR/BSI) — Belize Cogeneration Energy Limited — against the Belize Sugar Cane Farmers Association (BSCFA) in an attempt to force the association to pay the company a little over half a million dollars for alleged losses caused by the December 2021 blockade staged by the BSCFA at the entrance of the BSI compound at the Tower Hill mill in Orange Walk. The blockade was an act of protest by the members of the association after a breakdown in negotiations between the BSCFA and ASR/BSI which should have led to the signing of a new commercial agreement between the parties, which then prompted BSCFA to insist that the duration of a proposed interim agreement be extended. ASR/BSI’s legal claim will likely place additional strain on the working relationship between the parties, which is currently being held in place by a fragile interim agreement, set to expire in a little over 5 months. Of note, during negotiations between the parties the government of Belize had committed in an indemnity clause to support BSCFA in the event that any legal claim arose as a result of the protest action. This could mean that any possible judgement award might be paid by the Belizean people.

The claimant, Belize Cogeneration Energy Limited, is asserting that the BSCFA “instructed and encouraged” four of its members, also named as defendants in the claim along with the association, to trespass over BSI land and unlawfully block cane farmers from entering the mill. The company is now seeking damages for the tort of unlawful interference, and is claiming that the actions of the defendants directly caused a financial loss for the subsidiary of their enterprise that supplies electricity to both BSI and Belize Electricity Limited. The blockade, which prevented the start of the sugar crop, also resulted in a halt to bagasse production, the by-product of which is used to generate the electricity that is sold to BEL under a power purchase agreement.

In total, the company claimed $564,926 for lost electricity sales during the days of the blockade and the cost of the company’s energy imports. Specifically, the company is claiming $48,889 for loss of energy sales caused by the blockade, $456,037 for the losses caused by the delay in the operation of boiler #1, and $60,000 for the cost of the energy imports procured by the company for the restarting of the mill on January 3, following the signing of the interim agreement and end of the blockade.

The claim, dated February 18, states that the blockade prevented deliveries from the Corozal Sugar Cane Producers Association, the Northern Sugar Cane Growers Association, and the Progressive Sugar Cane Producers Association, which disrupted Belize Cogeneration Energy Limited’s business of supplying energy to BSI and BEL.

The claim form states that BSCFA, “at all material times, authorized, instructed and encouraged the second through fifth defendant to commit trespass over BSI’s land and unlawfully block cane farmers’ access to the mill.”

The defendants are listed as the BSCFA, Pablo Burgos, Fortunato Gonzalez, Foroteo Correa Jr. and Canuto Alpuche.

The BSCFA has been demanding that the mill adjust the revenue-sharing formulas that determine how much the cane farmers are paid by the mill and that it include these adjusted terms in a new commercial agreement. The mill, however, is insisting that at this time its principals are unwilling to incur more expenses in light of the significant investments it is claiming it has made to upgrade the machinery and processes at BSI.

