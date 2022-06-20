Bryan wants to “go green” for public transport by January 2024 | Loop Cayman Islands

In the recent “Resh Hour” show with Reshma Raganooth, the Minister of Transport, Kenneth Bryan, said he wanted to go green with the country’s public transportation future. If executed correctly, Bryan’s vision could ho hand-in-hand with the spirit of the vision of the Ministry of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency, possibly helping to address UN sustainable goals on health (SD3), affordable & clean energy (SDG 7), industry innovation and infrastructure (SD9), climate action (SD13) and partnerships (SD 17).

SD 3: Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all ages

Specifically, sustainable development goal 3.9 relates to the harmful effects of hazardous chemicals and air, water and soil pollution and contamination. Bryan’s idea for the use of fleets of electric buses for public transport may fit well into this sustainable development goal, especially if it results in the purchase of buses equipped with low emissions technologies. In particular, Bryan may wish to explore ‘soot-free’ engine technology which, according to the UN Environment Programme, may result in reductions in toxic air pollution. As a cherry on the top, Bryan may wish to encourage his colleagues to pass a Clean Air Act, which will make stakeholders accountable for emissions that stakeholder activities may cause to be released into Cayman’s air.

SD 7: Ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all

Sustainable development goal 7.b relates to the expansion of infrastructure and upgrading technology for supplying modern and sustainable energy services for small island developing states, in accordance with their respective programmes of support.

Regarding this, Bryan noted that, if electric buses are utilized in Cayman, government would have to consider expanding existing infrastructure for use by the electric buses. Presumably, that would mean multiple solar charging stations available both at bus terminals and in between terminals. As an unintended consequence, the progress of stakeholders under the national energy policy would, perhaps, need to be accelerated in order to ensure that Bryan can achieve such infrastructure expansion in a short space of time, given Bryan’s goal of January 2024. Of course, access to such infrastructure must also be affordable, reliable and sustainable.

SD 9: Build resilient infrastructure

If Bryan can work with his colleagues to get a resilient infrastructure in place, it will allow people to conveniently get to different districts, primarily for work. The increased use of buses and less cars on the road may also lead to less stress, normally brought on by road rage associated with driving one’s own car during high traffic, especially at peak times of the day. If Bryan is successful with this sustainable development goal, his efforts may go to support economic development and well-being of the people (as long as it remains affordable and there is equitable access for all).

SD 13: Combat climate change and its impacts

By pursuing the electric bus option, Bryan would also be on the right track in terms of reducing climate change impacts. This is supported by the US Department of Transportation which said in a report that “cars, suvs, and pickup trucks running on conventional gasoline, diesel and other fuels emit carbon dioxide” and “account for roughly two-thirds of transportation-related emissions.”

The report goes onto say that “national averages demonstrate that public transportation produces significantly lower greenhouse gas emissions per passenger mile than private vehicles.” Specifically related to bus transport, the report says that bus transit produces 33 per cent less greenhouse gas emissions.

Again, to achieve success aspect of sustainable development goals, Bryan would need all hands-on-deck regarding the integration of climate change measures into national policies, strategies and planning as well as improving education and awareness.

SD 17: Strengthen the means of implementation and revitalize the Global Partnership for Sustainable Development

Bryan’s suggestion to create a partnership with Barbados in terms of technology and knowledge sharing on mutually agreed terms, will go towards the international partnerships component contemplated by sustainable development goal 17.

By coordinating efforts, as Bryan suggests, other Caribbean countries could combine their resources to order and purchase electric buses in bulk, reducing an otherwise higher price tag that may be experienced if a small island state were to place an order on its own.

Lastly, Bryan mentioned structural options for the public transportation system, including a public or private or a public and private owned public transportation system. In connection with this and the financing aspect of sustainable development goal 17, Bryan would need to mobilize additional financial resources from multiple sources to make the system work and to ensure that bus drivers get a meaningful salary and relevant aspects of the system are adequately maintained and remain sustainable.

Hopefully, Bryan’s efforts will be successful in achieving not only an affordable and efficient public transportation system, but will align with the spirit of relevant UN sustainable development goals.