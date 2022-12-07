Bryan named Caribbean Tourism Minister of the Year Loop Cayman Islands

Announcing the winners of The Caribbean Travel Awards 2023, the Caribbean Journal said that Minister of Tourism Kenneth Bryan had been named “Caribbean Tourism Minister of the Year,” one of the twenty-one categories recognized for the awards.

According to the Caribbean Journal, some of the criteria that appear to have been considered for the recognition of Minister Bryan include his management of the reopening of the tourism sector post-lockdown and his balancing of public health concerns and the economy while he navigated the reopening.

Alexander Britell, editor and publisher of Caribbean Journal, congratulated all awardees, saying, “You have received the highest annual honors in all of Caribbean travel and your work is at the pinnacle of Caribbean excellence.”