Bryan named Caribbean Tourism Minister of the Year Loop Cayman Islands

·5 min read
Home
Local News
Cayman Islands
Bryan named Caribbean Tourism Minister of the Year Loop Cayman Islands
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Breaking News

Bryan named Caribbean Tourism Minister of the Year

Amendments to asylum rules to allow an initial 3-year stay

Customs issues guidance for imports during holiday season

Govt workers do workshop on how to spot marriages of convenience

Service station robbed in West Bay, getaway car later set on fire

Cayman diligently carving a path to FATF compliance in 2023

Police increase visibility and foot patrols as holiday season nears

Alignment of salaries and pensions of govt and statutory authorities

Happy Cayman Thanksgiving

Some progress made on Parliamentary Code of Conduct

Wednesday Dec 07

27?C
Cayman News
Loop News

45 minutes ago

Kenneth Bryan, Minister for Tourism

Announcing the winners of The Caribbean Travel Awards 2023, the Caribbean Journal said that Minister of Tourism Kenneth Bryan had been named “Caribbean Tourism Minister of the Year,” one of the twenty-one categories recognized for the awards.

According to the Caribbean Journal, some of the criteria that appear to have been considered for the recognition of Minister Bryan include his management of the reopening of the tourism sector post-lockdown and his balancing of public health concerns and the economy while he navigated the reopening.

Alexander Britell, editor and publisher of Caribbean Journal, congratulated all awardees, saying, “You have received the highest annual honors in all of Caribbean travel and your work is at the pinnacle of Caribbean excellence.”

Related Articles

Recent Articles

World News

FBI: Polygamous leader had 20 wives, many of them minors

Cayman News

Bryan named Caribbean Tourism Minister of the Year

FIFA World Cup(TM)

Vin?cius J?nior thanks Ancelotti for success at World Cup

More From

Cayman News

Service station robbed in West Bay, getaway car later set on fire

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that at about 8:45pm on December 5, officers responded to a report of a robbery at a service station on Hell Road in West Bay.
According to

See also

World News

Caskets raffled off at Christmas party in the Philippines

This is the bizarre moment caskets were raffled off at a Christmas party for mortuary owners in the Philippines.
The expensive funeral accessories, with prices ranging from 40,000 PHP (?593) to two

Cayman News

Alignment of salaries and pensions of govt and statutory authorities

Ebanks-Wilks raises questions in November Public Accounts Committee meeting

Environment

NHC tracking rare December tropical disturbance in central Atlantic

A large area of low pressure is showing signs that it could develop into a tropical cyclone.
The US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said the system, which is located in the central subtropical Atl

Cayman News

Some progress made on Parliamentary Code of Conduct

According to a Freedom of Information Request dated November 18, 2022 (the “FOI”), some progress has now been made on the Parliamentary Code of Conduct.
Based on the FOI, the first draft of the Par