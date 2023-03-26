Bryan hosts GOH dinner for Miss Cayman Islands Universe Committee Loop Cayman Islands

At a dinner at Grand Old House last night, March 24, the Hon. Minister Kenneth Bryan and the Ministry of Tourism honored past and present Miss Cayman Islands Universe Committee members for their hard work and dedication over the years.

Minister Bryan acknowledged that many young ladies who entered the pageant had gained invaluable experience and were better versions of themselves because of the Committee’s hard work.

Outgoing Committee Chairperson and new National Director Derri Lee thanked Minister Bryan and his Ministry for supporting and believing in them.

Having joined the Committee in 2009, Mrs Lee said the experience has been amazing.

She added: “The Committee’s core values are to empower and pave the way for young Caymanian ladies to excel and rise above adversities in their lives and to be an ambassador that represents these Islands with pride and confidence.”

The Committee thanks Minister Bryan and his Ministry for a beautiful night.