British Airways workers to strike in summer, disrupting travel plans | Loop Cayman Islands

The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
British Airways
(Photo credit: GMB union)

GMB trade union, whose membership reportedly consists of over 500,000 members and which is the union for British Airways ground staff, said that British Airways’ workers plan to strike during Summer 2022, a measure that will lead to chaos for British Airways travellers flying at that time.

The latest issues for British Airways staff appear to have their roots in the challenges experienced by British Airways during the pandemic where “British Airways cut as many as 10,000 jobs, and put almost 25,000 staff on furlough,” according to Yahoo!Finance. Based on statements from trade unions, it is understood that salaries were also cut during the pandemic.

Now, GMB says that “Heathrow workers are furious because a ten per cent pay cut imposed on them during the pandemic has not been reinstated – despite bosses having their pre-covid pay rates reinstated.”

Nadine Houghton, GMB National Officer confirmed the issues being experienced by GMB union members and noted that “these loyal workers have stood by BA through thick and thin, they have kept passengers moving when staff shortages and IT failures nearly brough the operation to a standstill.”

If BA wants to avoid industrial action that will trash many people’s summer holidays, they need to do what’s right by check in staff.

Houghton added.

GMB confirmed that hundreds of GMB and Unite members working as Heathrow check in staff and ground staff voted in favour of holding a formal industrial action ballot.

The strike ballot will begin shortly with dates to be confirmed during the next few days, with the actual strike to occur during the summer holiday period.

