Breaking these quarantine rules could cost $500, $10K or imprisonment | Loop Cayman Islands

Government has released revised COVID-regulations today, April 29, revealing that there are still stringent rules to followed with respect to quarantine and if these are broken, the perpetrators will be ticketed, fined and could be imprisoned for up to two years.

As per the laws of the Cayman Islands, if you are an unvaccinated Caymanian or Returning Resident (age 12 years and over) who has just returned from travel abroad, 7 days quarantine is required (along with all unvaccinated members of the household in which the quarantine is taking place). Quarantine is also required for those who have tested positive for COVID-19, along with unvaccinated members of the same household in which someone has tested positive.

The new COVID-rules indicate that some infractions are liable to a fine of $500 after being ticketed.

If a case goes to trial, and the perpetrator(s) are found to be guilty, the penalty could incur a fine of $10,000 or imprisonment of up to two years.

The following are rules, that if broken are liable to a fine of $10,000 or to imprisonment for a term of two years, or to both:

Places or facilities of quarantine or isolation are not to be visited by those outside of the household except for either the Medical Officer of Health or a person designated by the Medical Officer of Health for the purposes of surveillance or management of a person in quarantine or isolation.

A person may obtain the written permission of the Medical Officer of Health or a person designated by the Medical Officer of Health, to visit a place or a facility of quarantine or isolation, or a person in a place or a facility of quarantine or isolation under the condition that they comply with the directions of the Medical Officer of Health in relation to any social distancing requirements and the use of personal protective equipment in the place or facility of quarantine or isolation as well as other rules provided to that person.

With the exception of the persons referred to above, a person at a private residence shall not permit another person to visit the private residence where the private residence has been specified by the Medical Officer of Health as a place or facility of quarantine or isolation.

With respect to food, grocery or medication delivery services to a place or facility of quarantine or isolation or a private residence, the person providing the service should not have contact with the person or any other person in quarantine or isolation, they should not enter the place or facility of quarantine or isolation or the private residence specified as such and should leave immediately as the service is provided. The person quarantining is to ensure that these rules are not broken.

Items that have been handled by those in quarantine should not be removed or passed to an outsider from the place or facility of quarantine or isolation, until the person who has been directed to isolate is determined by the Medical Officer of Health not to be a public health risk and that place or facility of quarantine or isolation has been cleared by the Medical Officer of Health. The only exception would be for public health reasons, if the item was provided directly to the Medical Officer of Health or a person designated by the Medical Officer of Health, for the purposes of surveillance or management of a person in quarantine or isolation.

The following are infractions of quarantine rules that can be ticketed with a fine of $500:

1. A person who enters a place or facility of quarantine or isolation or a private residence who is not quarantining.

2. Visiting or permitting another person to visit a place or a facility of quarantine or isolation, or a person in a place or a facility of quarantine or isolation.

3. Permitting another person to visit a private residence where the private residence has been specified by the Medical Officer of Health as a place or facility of quarantine or isolation.

4. A person who has been directed by the Medical Officer of Health to isolate at a private residence specified as a place or facility of quarantine or isolation, failing to ensure that a person who is providing food, grocery or medication delivery services does not enter the private residence or have contact with that person or any other person at the private residence.

5. A person who provides food, grocery or medication delivery services to a place or facility of quarantine or isolation or a private residence specified as such having contact with any person in quarantine or isolation at the place or facility of quarantine or isolation or the private residence specified as such.

6. A person who provides food, grocery or medication delivery services to a place or facility of quarantine or isolation or a private residence specified as such failing to leave the place or facility of quarantine or isolation immediately after providing food, grocery, or medication delivery services.

7. A person failing to comply with the directions of the Medical Officer of Health in relation to any social distancing requirements and the use of personal protective equipment in a place or facility of quarantine or isolation.

8. A person who is directed by the Medical Officer of Health to remain at a private residence or such other place or facility of quarantine or isolation removing or passing, or permitting the removal or passing of, any item from a place or facility of quarantine or isolation.

9. A person who has handled an item which comes from a place or facility of quarantine or isolation or has been handled by a person directed to remain at a place or facility of quarantine or isolation, failing to comply with the directions of the Medical Officer of Health.

Exceptions

These rules do not apply to any other units and common areas of the multi-dwelling premises.

Where a person provides food, grocery or medication delivery services to a place or facility of quarantine or isolation or a private residence, the person who provides any of those services shall not require the written permission of the Medical Officer of Health or a person designated by the Medical Officer of Health; but they must not enter the place or facility of quarantine or isolation or the private residence specified as such, and should not have contact with the person or any other person in quarantine or isolation at the place or facility of quarantine or isolation or the private residence specified and should leave that place immediately after providing the service.

This regulation does not apply to persons who are required to visit a place or a facility of quarantine or isolation or a person in that place or facility, in order to prevent or mitigate risk of injury to persons or property or risk of death.

Where a delivery service is being provided to a private residence specified as a place or facility of quarantine or isolation it is a defence for a person charged with any offence above to prove that they did not know, or could not reasonably have known, that the person to whom the delivery was being made was, at the time of the delivery, a person directed by the Medical Officer of Health to isolate at a private residence.