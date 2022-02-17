BREAKING: COVID-restrictions to be eased as of tomorrow | Loop Cayman Islands

6 min read
BREAKING: COVID-restrictions to be eased as of tomorrow | Loop Cayman Islands
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
BREAKING: COVID-restrictions to be eased as of tomorrow

Coronavirus
Loop News

Amendments have been approved to the COVID-19 regulations that will be implemented on February 18. While Cayman remains in phase 5 of the border opening regulations, vaccine uptake has been good and positive COVID-19 test numbers have gone down. In light of this, government announced today that restrictions have been eased.

“The measures that we have put in place continue to be effective,” said Premier Wayne Panton at a press briefing today, February 17.

The changes to regulations are as follows:

Securely verified vaccinated travelers will no longer have to be tested for COVID-19 on days 2, 5 and 7. (Pre-arrival testing is still required)Quarantine for unvaccinated persons has been lowered from 10 days to 7 days and unvaccinated and non-securely verified vaccinated people will be allowed to pay for a certified LFT test on day six, and if negative they will be released. If they want to wait to take the free PCR test on day 7, they will continue to have that option.For inter-island travel, only unvaccinated passengers will need to have a negative COVID-19 test in order to travelPublic gathering limits have been increased to 500 persons for indoor activities and 1000 persons for outdoor activities. This also applies to gyms and sporting venues. Exceptions to public gathering limits might be granted upon application. Outdoor sporting activities will be able to have a total of 1000 people (includes both players and spectators) Spectators and players will not have to wear masks.Boats will be allowed to have up to 500 persons, as per carrying capacity.Testing restrictions for gyms have been lifted.

Social distancing and regular mask wearing requirements remain in place.

“This will help us to resume a sense of normalcy in our lives and in our activities,” said Premier Panton, who also indicated that the changes will create more business and allow children to participate in outdoor sporting activities.

