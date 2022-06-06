Border control says migrants in isolation after Chicken Pox detected | Loop Cayman Islands

Cayman Islands Customs and Border Control (CBC) reported that nine migrants housed at the Customs and Border Control Service Detention Center (CBCDC) are currently being transported to the Breakers Civic Center for isolation due to more than one migrant being diagnosed with the chicken pox virus. Public Health has been monitoring the situation and are treating the migrants.

This situation created heightened tension with the other migrants at CBCDC, however, the tension has since eased and arrangements have been made for sanitization of the detention center to help prevent further spread of the virus.

The Breakers Civic Center is one of 4 Civic Centers listed in the Mass Migration Contingency Plan as alternative migrant accommodation and the migrants will remain there until fully recovered.