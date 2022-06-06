Border control says migrants in isolation after Chicken Pox detected | Loop Cayman Islands

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Cayman Islands
Border control says migrants in isolation after Chicken Pox detected | Loop Cayman Islands
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Breaking News

Border control says migrants in isolation after Chicken Pox detected

8th Mangrove Photography Awards launching soon

Five ways to jumpstart the renewable energy transition

Queen’s Jubilee Government House celebrations on Monday, June 6

Tropical Storm Alex update as of 11am Sunday, June 5

Today, June 5, is World Environment Day

It is “profitable” to keep our beaches clean

Jay Ebanks wants tighter LCCL rules, promotion of Caymanian ownership

Moses Ingram says Star Wars role as Third Sister met with racism

How fuel is tested under the Dangerous Substances Act & Regulations

Monday Jun 06

28?C
Cayman News
Loop News

1 hrs ago

Cayman Islands Customs and Border Control (CBC) reported that nine migrants housed at the Customs and Border Control Service Detention Center (CBCDC) are currently being transported to the Breakers Civic Center for isolation due to more than one migrant being diagnosed with the chicken pox virus. Public Health has been monitoring the situation and are treating the migrants.

This situation created heightened tension with the other migrants at CBCDC, however, the tension has since eased and arrangements have been made for sanitization of the detention center to help prevent further spread of the virus.

The Breakers Civic Center is one of 4 Civic Centers listed in the Mass Migration Contingency Plan as alternative migrant accommodation and the migrants will remain there until fully recovered.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Cayman News

Border control says migrants in isolation after Chicken Pox detected

World News

Over 50 feared dead in Nigeria church attack, officials say

Cayman News

8th Mangrove Photography Awards launching soon

More From

Cayman News

Jay Ebanks wants tighter LCCL rules, promotion of Caymanian ownership

MP Ebanks says the rules for granting LCCL licences must be reviewed to ensure protection for Caymanians already working in specific industries

Caribbean News

Here’s what it was like to be a tourist in Cayman in the 1930s-50s

See also

Parts of the following history of Cayman Islands tourism were taken from historical accounts produced by the Cayman National Archives.
Did you know that the Cayman Islands very first tourists ar

Cayman News

Tropical Storm Alex update as of 11am Sunday, June 5

According to the National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida, the update on the Tropical Storm Alex discussion as of 11am EDT on Sunday, June 5, 2022 is that reports from an Air Force Reserve Hurrican

Cayman News

Trainees receive awards in PWD Apprentice Training Programme

Several trainees in the Public Works Department’s Apprentice Training Programme, who participated in the inaugural Skills Competition earlier this month, received awards of excellence in various trade

Cayman News

It is “profitable” to keep our beaches clean

Activist groups want government to pass legislation on an urgent basis to protect Cayman’s beaches

Cayman News

Queen’s Jubilee Government House celebrations on Monday, June 6

The government is reminding members of the public to enjoy Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s 96th birthday in front of Government House on West Bay Road on Monday, June 6 at 5:00pm