Bonnie moves along southern coast of Mexico, heavy rainfall possible | Loop Cayman Islands

The National Hurricane Center’s forecast for the morning of July 3, 2022 shows that Tropical Storm Bonnie is continuing to move quickly westward, roughly parallel to the coast of southern Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center’s prediction is that Bonnie’s centre should continue to go further offshore, strengthening during the next 48 hours or so and may become a hurricane by Monday. However, should Bonnie’s direction change slightly northward, this could mean new hurricane watches and warnings for Mexico.

In terms of the impacts of Tropical Storm Bonnie today, areas of heavy rainfall are possible across portions of El Salvador, Guatemala, and southern Mexico during the next couple of days. This rainfall could cause some instances of flash flooding and mudslides across the region.

With respect to Tropical Storm Colin, the National Hurricane Center says that Colin is no longer identifiable in satellite imagery, radar, or surface observations and is assumed to have dissipated over eastern North Carolina. What remnants that remain of Colin are expected to merge with a frontal system over the western Atlantic in about 24 hours.