Bodies of primary school children found in suitcases in New Zealand Loop Cayman Islands

New Zealand police said on Thursday, August 18 that the remains of two primary school children were found in two suitcases in Manurewa, a suburb in South Auckland, New Zealand.

According to police, the remains were discovered after the suitcases, together with other property, were purchased at an online auction by occupants of a Moncrieff Ave address, who police say are not connected to the deaths of the children.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua said:

Early indications indicate that these children may have been deceased for a number of years before being found last week.

We also believe these suitcases have been in storage for a number of years.

Formal identification procedures are still ongoing, which means police are not yet able to comment on the identities of the children.

Once this is completed, our priority is to contact the next of kin.

The nature of this discovery provides some complexity to the investigation, especially given the time lapse between the time of death and their discovery.

When asked about the exact ages of the children, Vaaelua said that the children were between the ages of five and ten-years-old and had been in the storage facility for about three or four years.

Vaaelua also confirmed that, in connection with the identity of the owner of the storage unit, the police were following positive lines of inquiry in regards to the storage unit with the assistance of the storage company.

The police are also working with Interpol and the investigations are ongoing.