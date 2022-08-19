Bodies of primary school children found in suitcases in New Zealand Loop Cayman Islands

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Cayman Islands
Bodies of primary school children found in suitcases in New Zealand Loop Cayman Islands
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Breaking News

Bodies of primary school children found in suitcases in New Zealand

Two cars crash on Esterley Tibbetts Highway, DUI suspected

NRA to better “streamline” claims settlement processes for land claims

Climate change survey results published by government

Government says tourism recovery milestone achieved

North Side man in court for burglary

Volunteer group treats kids to a day of fishing

WB road, partially closed for private construction, reopens again

Police investigate serious assault in George Town

Opinion: “Multi-generational” Caymanians, a thing of the past?

Friday Aug 19

29?C
World News

Police say discovery was made after suitcases purchased at online auction

Loop News

1 minutes ago

Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua

New Zealand police said on Thursday, August 18 that the remains of two primary school children were found in two suitcases in Manurewa, a suburb in South Auckland, New Zealand.

According to police, the remains were discovered after the suitcases, together with other property, were purchased at an online auction by occupants of a Moncrieff Ave address, who police say are not connected to the deaths of the children.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua said:

Early indications indicate that these children may have been deceased for a number of years before being found last week.

We also believe these suitcases have been in storage for a number of years.

Formal identification procedures are still ongoing, which means police are not yet able to comment on the identities of the children.

Once this is completed, our priority is to contact the next of kin.

The nature of this discovery provides some complexity to the investigation, especially given the time lapse between the time of death and their discovery.

When asked about the exact ages of the children, Vaaelua said that the children were between the ages of five and ten-years-old and had been in the storage facility for about three or four years.

Vaaelua also confirmed that, in connection with the identity of the owner of the storage unit, the police were following positive lines of inquiry in regards to the storage unit with the assistance of the storage company.

The police are also working with Interpol and the investigations are ongoing.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

World News

Bodies of primary school children found in suitcases in New Zealand

Cayman News

Two cars crash on Esterley Tibbetts Highway, DUI suspected

Caribbean News

PM Davis ‘cautiously optimistic’ after regional climate change meeting

See also

More From

Cayman News

Small Business: Orville Richardson- art and new starts in Windsor Park

Every week, half way up on Oakmill Street in Windsor Park, residents and drivers passing through the area can stop by Orville Richardson for some fish, mangoes, starfruit, breadfruit, scallion, brocco

Cayman News

Government says tourism recovery milestone achieved

The government said that the Cayman Islands has achieved an important milestone in efforts to rebuild stayover tourism arrivals.
The milestone, according to an airlift capacity report created

Cayman News

NRA to better “streamline” claims settlement processes for land claims

Some parties have privately and publicly noted their concerns about the timing of processing of claims submitted to the National Roads Authority (NRA) in relation to public road plans. Alric Lin

Cayman News

Volunteer group treats kids to a day of fishing

Last Saturday was a special treat for eight children who participated in a free fishing trip to the North Sound, organised by the Cayman Kind Action Committee and sponsored by Roger Tatum of Cayman Fr

Cayman News

Opinion: “Multi-generational” Caymanians, a thing of the past?

Readers are asked to note that Op-eds do not necessarily reflect the opinions or beliefs of Loop Cayman.
by ‘Caymanian’
Cayman’s total population is 71,105 (not including the prison population