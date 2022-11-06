Belize District under curfew. City relief efforts underway.

Photo: The Sister Cecilia Home for the Elderly

by Khaila Gentle

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Nov. 3, 2022

During a press conference late Thursday evening, Prime Minister John Briceño announced that a 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. curfew would be imposed on the entirety of the Belize District, with the exception of Ambergris Caye and Caye Caulker, from Thursday, November 3, until Sunday, November 6. According to the Prime Minister, the curfew is being imposed in an effort to ensure the safety of life and property. The decision was made following an emergency Cabinet meeting on Thursday.

“The main reason why we want to institute a curfew at night is because certain areas of the city still do not have electricity. And so, to be able to keep things safe, we want to make sure that everyone stays in their home,” he said.

Security forces as well as NEMO personnel and other public officers working under NEMO, personnel from the Department of Immigration, utility company workers, emergency service personnel, employees of the Philip Goldson International Airport, and search and rescue personnel are allowed to move about during curfew hours.

The passage of Hurricane Lisa left much of the Belize District, as well as some other parts of the country, without power. Here in the city, both electricity and water services had been cut off by the time the center of the storm made landfall some ten miles south of the Old Capital, bringing with it winds of 85 miles per hour and winds gusts of up to 95 miles per hour. Those heavy winds left dozens of utility poles leaning, or on the ground; countless power lines sagging or disconnected, or entangled; and even more trees and fences toppled over.

Many homes and commercial buildings also suffered damage due to the harsh onslaught of Lisa’s winds. The Sister Cecilia Home for the Elderly was one of many establishments that lost their roofs during the storm. Their living quarters were left in shambles, but with the help of donations, the Rotary Club of Belize has already begun to assist in the repair of the building.

It is expected that electricity services will be fully restored across the country by Sunday, with at least 50% of Belize City expected to have electricity by the end of Thursday.

According to Prime Minister Briceño, no lives were lost during the storm. There was, however, severe damage to property, which has left some two hundred persons in shelters. Localized flooding was seen along the coast of Belize City as well as in Belama Phase 4, Belama Phase 5, Ladyville, Vista Del Mar, and surrounding neighborhoods, with some persons reporting water levels of about three feet inside their homes.

In response to the current situation, Hon. Briceño is asking for the cooperation of everyone, especially those in affected areas.

“Rest assured; Government is responding to recovery efforts. Already teams of workers are out in the affected areas assessing and addressing the urgent humanitarian assistance [needed], including getting food and water to those most in need,” he said.

The Belize City Council, along with the Belize Defense Force and numerous other social partners have already begun a massive cleanup campaign across the Belize City.

According to NEMO Coordinator, Colonel Shelton Defour, the vast majority of those who have been severely impacted by Hurricane Lisa can expect to have some degree of relief by the start of this weekend. Already, NEMO has begun issuing food packs, tarps, and mattresses, among other items.