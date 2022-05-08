Baraud supports next generation | Loop Cayman Islands

When Betty Baraud opened the doors to Baraud International in 1992, she had no idea at the time that she would be launching a multi-generational recruitment company, which would not only connect candidates to the jobs they wanted, but that she was also creating an entrepreneurial mold for decades of young working women behind her, to follow.

“Creating Baraud International taught me so much about business and life, but most of all the importance of giving back to the community. Through my work with the Rotary Club of Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands Olympic Committee and 100 Women in Finance, as well as the many other charities I support, to be able to give back, has been one my greatest achievements of all”, said Ms. Baraud.

Ms. Baraud’s fearless spirit in business and strong sense of community is felt not only within the Cayman Islands, but within 100 Women in Finance. A non-profit organization in the global financial industry, 100 Women in Finance aims to support women at each career stage to achieve their career goals, which Ms. Baraud has supported, along with many other charitable causes, through sponsorship and volunteerism over the years.

As part of her work with 100 Women in Finance, particularly with GirlForce 100, a local youth mentoring programme, Ms. Baraud has also kindly travelled globally, to give as much assistance as possible to the organization, with the development of its Next Generation initiatives in the Cayman Islands.

Mrs. Baraud has just provided a very generous donation to GirlForce 100, to continue to support its ongoing work to local young women who participate in its career mentoring efforts. The overall goal of 100 Women in Finance Next Generation Initiatives is to aim to reach, inspire, and support young women at high school, university, and business school levels who will become a talent pipeline for the future leadership of the industry.

Commenting on Baraud’s contribution, Christina Bodden, Maples Group Partner and 100 Women in Finance Board Member, said:

Betty is a successful businesswoman who created and pioneered the recruitment and immigration consultancy industry through Baraud International, and is also synonymous with her philanthropic support of the local community. Through these successes, Betty is not just a role model to our mentees but to women in the community, on as whole.

We are grateful and honored to have her support with our 100 Women in Finance Next Generation Initiatives.

In 2010, Ms. Baraud was the recipient of the Certificate and Badge of Honor for her contribution to the community and again in 2018 received an MBE for her many volunteering and fundraising efforts.

If you or someone you know would be interested in becoming part of GirlForce 100 please email Florence Jones at [email protected] to learn more. Follow-us on Instagram @girlforce100cayman.