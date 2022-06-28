Bankers Association offering professional development courses | Loop Cayman Islands

The Cayman Islands Bankers Association is pleased to offer a pair of upcoming courses aimed at helping industry stakeholders further their professional development.

CIBA is offering a Companies Administration Course starting 29 June and has launched a new Anti-Money Laundering 101 course set to begin on 30 June.

“The Cayman Islands is a mature banking jurisdiction that offers top of the line services and products,” CIBA Chief Executive Officer Richard Lewis said. “Offering these types of courses helps local professionals stay on top of the latest trends and best practices.”

The Companies Administration Course aims to help registrants gain an understanding of the set up and regulatory requirements of companies. It covers topics like company creation, annual requirements and compliance and accountability. The seven-week course runs from 5:30pm to 7:30pm every Wednesday from 29 June to 10 August at the Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce, in Governor’s Square. The facilitator is Ogier Compliance Officer and DMLRO, Onassia Miller

The new AML 101 course is for anyone interested learning more about preventing money laundering, from those new to compliance to those studying for an AML certification. It is intended to assist financial institutions in meeting CIMA AML training requirements. Certifications include CAMS, CAMS- RM, and ICA International Advanced Certificate in AML. The course takes place from 5:30pm to 7:30pm every Thursday from 30 June to 4 August at the Chamber of Commerce office. Ms. Miller also serves as the facilitator for this course.

The cost is $75 for CIBA members, $90 for non-members.

Those interested in enrolling for either course can register through the CIBA website by clicking here.