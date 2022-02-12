Automation is not about displacing people

If the Port of Belize (PBL) had not been built by the government and people of Belize for the development of our country, the receiver might not have been crossing the line if it said to the GOB, ‘if you don’t give us the green light to dredge the channel, create a deep water berthing area to accommodate great ships, and build a cruise port, we will not invest in modern equipment to make the port more competitive to handle goods’. But because PBL is of tremendous national importance, when the receiver issued that ultimatum to GOB, it went out of bounds.

The fact is that even if PBL was a product of private enterprise that had received no development concessions/incentives from the GOB, and it had been built on a prime area of our country that was privately owned from colonial days, it would still have some debt to Belize. Indeed, no individual or business that enjoys all the protections provided for by our Constitution, and uses our assets, be they natural or paid for by the labor/taxes of the people of Belize, is free of responsibility to our country.

If the receiver at PBL was a good “citizen”, the right investments would have been made to modernize the port, making it more competitive. If the necessary improvements had been made, ASR/BSI, the manufacturers of sugar at Tower Hill, Orange Walk, quite likely would still be shipping their product through PBL, not transporting it by road all the way to Big Creek, to the Port of Big Creek-Toledo Enterprises Ltd. (PBC-TEL).

The victory at PBC-TEL, getting ASR/BSI to send its sugar their way, is a big loss for PBL, especially its workers who had the job of receiving the bulk sugar and transferring it to the ships that take it to its destinations abroad. Whichever way you look at it, though, in our “big business”-dominated economic system, it’s not clear sailing for the stevedores. They lost the handling of sugar because PBL is antiquated, but if the company introduces modern equipment, it will need fewer workers.

PBC-TEL, the port in the south of the country, has invested millions of dollars over the last two decades to improve its facilities. The channel at PBC-TEL was deepened, its storage area was increased, and it was equipped with modern machines. With all that high-tech equipment, PBC-TEL needs few workers, relative to PBL. It is without doubt that had PBL modernized, it too would have needed less man hours to get its job done.

Claire Cain Miller, in the January 12, 2017 New York Times story, “A Darker Theme in Obama’s Farewell: Automation Can Divide Us”, said a darker theme underneath the nostalgia and hope in American president Barack Obama’s farewell address to the American people (in 2016) was his discussion of “the struggle to help the people on the losing end of technological change.” Miller said Obama’s successor, Donald Trump, “tended to blame trade, offshoring and immigration” for the loss of jobs in the US, but Obama said “the next wave of economic dislocations won’t come from overseas, it will come from the relentless pace of automation that makes a lot of good, middle-class jobs obsolete.”

Chris Weller, in a 2016 story in the Business Insider titled, “Obama just warned Congress about robots taking over jobs that pay less than $20 an hour”, said an Oxford University study done in 2013 “found 50% of jobs could get taken over within the next 10 to 20 years”, and a story in Tech Insider, by Ian Pearson, an author and fellow at the World Academy for Arts and Science, said that only workers who were involved in complex human interaction that a machine can’t replicate, such as teachers, police officers and managers, will have job security in the future.

It isn’t just stevedores and other manual workers whose jobs are under threat from automation. In agriculture we have seen many farmers displaced from the banana, citrus, and grain industries as large farmers with high-capacity equipment have made the smaller ones less competitive. Santander, whose output is equivalent to more than 50% of the production of the over 5,000 sugarcane farmers in the Corozal and Orange Walk Districts, is a single-owner corporation with a mere handful of contributing farms.

One of the areas where small farmers have held their ground is in vegetable production, but they too are not immune from being thrown out into the world as job seekers. A single tomato farmer with modern equipment could supply our needs. Belize consumes an estimated 250,000 pounds of fresh tomatoes per month, and a single farmer with only ten acres in production each month, ten or twelve workers, and the right equipment could easily satisfy all our demands for that vegetable/fruit. Many of us are in the “firing” line; as Weller stated, more than 50% of jobs in the developed world could be replaced by automation in the next two decades.

It is good when business owners have a conscience in regard to labor, when business owners are not consumed by greed. It is also good when workers have strong unions. But the onus is on government to ensure that its citizens don’t lose their livelihoods to machines.

In a dictatorship, the people don’t have much say; but in a democracy, which is government of the people, by the people, for the people, leaders have to respond to who elect them. Machines should work for people, not displace them. In highly automated countries, workers aren’t displaced, they just work less hours. Instarem, at the website instarem.com, said that in 2017 the average work week for the average Mexican was 43 hours, while the average German worked 26 hours per week.

It’s only in a regressive country that stevedores would lose if PBL stepped up and got the equipment the company needs to be competitive. In the case of the stevedores, especially considering the facts surrounding the port, the government would be duty-bound to insist that any worker whose job is made redundant by automation is given every opportunity to learn another job at the workplace, or is sufficiently equipped through training to find placement in a new work environment.

The vision of the present government is to stimulate the private sector, grow the economy, and encourage efficiency. It is good to push private businesses, but our government can’t wash its hands of workers. God forbid that our GOB is banking on “trickle down” from big businesses. That economic model fosters unemployment and underemployment, and ends in caravans on the road to the USA.

Our workers need modern tools and equipment to make them more productive. Automation will result in increased profits for businesses, but it’s not solely about them. The increase must be for all.