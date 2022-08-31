Aug 31 update: Forecast says three tropical depressions may develop Loop Cayman Islands

The National Hurricane Center has now provided an update on weather disturbances today, August 31, 2022. Three tropical depressions may develop, according to their forecasters.

Tropical depression 1: Central Tropical Atlantic

The forecast of one tropical depression relates to a disturbance over the central tropical Atlantic, which is currently forecasted to move slowly toward the west-northwest, toward the adjacent waters of the northern Leeward Islands. This has an 80 per cent chance of formation into a tropical depression in the next five days.

According to the National Hurricane Center, shower and thunderstorm activities are associated with this east of the Lesser Antilles and may become more concentrated overnight.

Tropical depression 2: Central Subtropical Atlantic

The forecast of a second tropical depression or subtropical depression is connected to an area of low pressure which is expected to form this week over the central subtropical Atlantic, while the system drifts generally eastward.

The chance of formation over the next five days is medium, at 50 per cent.

Tropical depression 3: Eastern Tropical Atlantic

The forecast of a third, but short-lived, tropical depression is linked to a broad area of low pressure located between the west coast of Africa and the Cabo Verde Islands.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the system is currently producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

This system could become a short-lived tropical depression over the far eastern Atlantic during the next couple of days.

The system could bring heavy rainfall to portions of the Cabo Verde Islands through Thursday.

The chance of formation through the next five days is medium, at 40 per cent.