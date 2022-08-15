Aug 15: Weather disturbance detected over central Caribbean Sea Loop Cayman Islands

The National Hurricane Center reported on August 15, 2022 that a tropical wave is located over the central Caribbean Sea.

According to the report, the disturbance is forecasted to move across Central America and emerge over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, where an area of low pressure could form by the end of this week.

Some gradual development of this system is possible thereafter as it moves slowly to the northwest or north-northwest over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico by this weekend.

The chance of formation through the next five days is low at 20 per cent.

Notwithstanding the low chance of formation, residents should stay vigilant and look out for any further developments.