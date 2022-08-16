Aug 15: Weather disturbance detected over central Caribbean Sea Loop Cayman Islands

Aug 15: Weather disturbance detected over central Caribbean Sea Loop Cayman Islands
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Tropical wave
(Photo credit: National Hurricane Center)

The National Hurricane Center reported on August 15, 2022 that a tropical wave is located over the central Caribbean Sea.

According to the report, the disturbance is forecasted to move across Central America and emerge over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, where an area of low pressure could form by the end of this week.

Some gradual development of this system is possible thereafter as it moves slowly to the northwest or north-northwest over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico by this weekend.

The chance of formation through the next five days is low at 20 per cent.

Notwithstanding the low chance of formation, residents should stay vigilant and look out for any further developments.

Aug 15: Weather disturbance detected over central Caribbean Sea

The National Hurricane Center reported on August 15, 2022 that a tropical wave is located over the central Caribbean Sea.
According to the report, the disturbance is forecasted to move across Centr

Cayman News

Small Business: Orville Richardson- art and new starts in Windsor Park

Every week, half way up on Oakmill Street in Windsor Park, residents and drivers passing through the area can stop by Orville Richardson for some fish, mangoes, starfruit, breadfruit, scallion, brocco

Cayman News

Lindsay reaches out to the community for “Back to School”

Family and friends came out to the park in Windsor Park on Sunday, August 14 to participate in an annual back-to-school supplies event put on by Alric Lindsay. In the end, over 100 school bags a

Cayman News

Opinion: “Multi-generational” Caymanians, a thing of the past?

Readers are asked to note that Op-eds do not necessarily reflect the opinions or beliefs of Loop Cayman.
by ‘Caymanian’
Cayman’s total population is 71,105 (not including the prison population

Cayman News

Police continue to ask drivers to drive safe

In light of recent fatal traffic collisions and other serious traffic incidents, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) is appealing to drivers to engage in safe driving practices, particular

Cayman News

Police ask public to review CCTV footage to help capture robber

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) said that their investigation continues into an armed robbery which occurred on Saturday, August 6, on Maclendon Drive, George Town. Police are requesti