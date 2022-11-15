Armed masked men rob two people in North Side and make off with cash Loop Cayman Islands

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) is reporting that two men were robbed by armed bandits outside a premise on North Side Road Monday night.

It was reported that two men had been seated outside the location when they were approached about 8:40 by three masked men brandishing firearms.

The masked robbers then fled the location with a quantity of cash that they took from their victim.

No shots were fired and no one was injured during the incident.

One of the suspects is described as being of thick build and about 5′ feet 6 inches tall.

Another is described as being about 5 feet 7 or 8 inches in height.

The third man is described as being of slim build, about 5 feet 9 inches in height.

All three were wearing black hoodies, dark jeans, black gloves, and black masks.

Anyone with information that can assist investigators is asked to contact Bodden Town CID at 947-2220.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the RCIPS website at https://www.rcips.ky/submit-a-tip.