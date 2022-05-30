Applications now open for UCCI’s STEM summer camp | Loop Cayman Islands

The University College of the Cayman Islands (UCCI) announced that applications for its STEM summer camp will open today, May 30, 2022.

According to UCCI, the camp will be held from August 8 to 12 and will run from 9:00am to 4:30pm on those days.

Those who register for the limited 25 spaces will participate in science, robotics, drones, virtual reality, mathematics, engineering, computer science and other activities.

Interested persons may apply from May 30, 2022 using the following link: https://forms.office.com/r/cDHUzduL5A

Applications are welcome from incoming years 7 – 9 students who are aged 11-13 years and who are willing to learn and have a passion for STEM. As mentioned above, the number of spaces are limited to 25 so registration will close once those spaces are filled.

The registration fee will be $200 and includes lunch, snacks, materials and a pass to the upcoming STEP Carib conference in November 2022.

The camp will be held at the UCC! Campus on Olympic Way, Grand Cayman.