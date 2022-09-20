Appleton Estate Decades comes to Cayman Islands Loop Cayman Islands

Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum recently launched its Appleton Estate Decades in the Cayman Islands in its bid to promote the premiumisation of rum.

“We have always made efforts to secure the best for our consumers and we are here to tell all rum collectors that a new asset will be making its way to the shores of Cayman,” said Beverage Division Manager for Jacques Scott Wines and Spirits Limited, John Alban.

“We will be distributing Appleton Estate Decades- so far, the product has drawn much interest in the industry, and we anticipate that it will do well here,” Alban added.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Finance & Economic Development, Christopher Saunders (r) and Minister for Youth, Sports, Culture and Heritage Bernie Bush paused for a quick photo with Dr Joy Spence, Master Blender Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum at the recently launched Appleton Estate Decades event at the Ave Restaurant, Kimpton Seafire Resort & Spa.

Rum collectors and enthusiasts from the Cayman Islands got a chance to obtain their own bottle of Appleton Estate Decades, from local distributors Jacques Scott Wines & Spirits Limited at the Kimpton Seafire Resort and Spa, where the rum was launched in fine style.

Among the attendees were several ministers of the government, including Deputy Premier and Minister for Finance & Economic Development Christopher Saunders, Minister for Tourism and Transport Kenneth Bryan, Minister for Youth, Sports, Culture & Heritage Bernie Bush and other senior government officials.

Jamaica’s brand champion Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism who was in Cayman for the Caribbean Tourism Association Conference, shared in the festivities of the evening.

Dr Joy Spence CD, surrounded by Jacques Scott’s (L-R) Cedric Gidarsingh Beverage Division Brand Manager, Guy Scott, Financial Controller and John Alban, Beverage Division Manager at the launch of Appleton Estate Decades held at the Ave Restaurant at the Kimpton Seafire Resort & Spa recently.

Appleton Estate’s premium expressions are said to be celebrated as some of the finest rums in the world, comprising an award-winning core range.

“However, it is also a well-known fact among rum enthusiasts globally that the brand’s continued commitment to launching limited-edition, super prestigious offerings have also put them in the spotlight. It is with this that we announce the latest prestigious exclusive offering, Appleton Estate Decades,” said master blender and Tourism Ambassador for Jamaica, Dr Joy Spence.

“I am delighted to share my deep passion for rum-making with this new release. As one of the oldest rum distilleries in Jamaica, we continue to make history with the introduction of this never-before-done blend of rums from each of the last six decades. I am honoured to have played a part in the creation of this unique, premium expression, a celebration of my country’s 60th anniversary of independence. I am also deeply honoured to represent Jamaica in the Cayman Islands, a territory with which we share a deep, storied history,” Spence added.

(L-R) Cedric Gidarsingh Beverage Division Manager, Jacques Scott, Mark Telfer Brand Manager Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum, Kamal Powell, Regional Marketing Manager Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum, Dr Joy Spence Master Blender and Tourism Ambassador for Jamaica, Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism Jamaica and Dr Joseph Marzouca, Honourary Consul, were all smiles at the launch of Appleton Estate Decades held at the Ave Restaurant at the Kimpton Seafire Resort & Spa on September 13.

Appleton Estate Decades is composed of the finest rums that have been hand-selected over the last 6 decades of Jamaica’s independence, resulting in a luxurious and rare liquid blend to celebrate Jamaica’s history and heritage. Only 1,962 bottles were produced, in tribute to Jamaica’s year of independence.

At the Appleton Estate Decades Jamaica Rum launch at the salubrious Sunken Garden at Hope Botanical Gardens in Kingston, bottle number 1,962, signed by Spence, was auctioned for USD $16,000, almost 10 times its original retail price of USD $1,700.

Appleton Estate Decades reveals smooth notes of honey and molasses on the nose with a luxurious flavour profile of nutmeg, walnut, maple, and vanilla finishing with notes of soft oak and bright orange zest. The rum, with an ABV of 45%, presents a dark amber hue ending with a silky finish.