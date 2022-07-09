Another murder in Lake I

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Wed. July 6, 2022

On Tuesday, at around 9:40 p.m., Tyrone King, a 26-year-old resident of Giles Street, was killed in the home where he lives behind the Charles Bartlett Hyde building in the Lake Independence area of Belize City by a gunman who entered the house after he opened the door. According to initial police reports, when King opened the front door of the house, someone entered the living room area and fired two shots at his back. When police arrived at the scene moments later, they found a motionless King, with two gunshot wounds, bent over a sofa inside the home. While canvassing the area, police found three expended shells.

King’s sister, Shakera Reyna-Forrester, has indicated that the house where her brother was killed was not his, but that he had been residing there with his common-law wife. Forrester also told reporters that although her brother had a couple of run-ins with several individuals, he hadn’t told his family about any threats that had been made to his life.

“Tyrone has had run-in with people, and I would say as a family we would talk; he would share, but it’s not as if he came to us and said x person wanted me dead or y has it out for me. But we know that, of course, he did not make the best decisions in life, but we don’t know who exactly is responsible. We don’t know why they would want to do it. Everything is just up in the air for us right now,” Forrester said.

This isn’t the first time King’s family has lost a loved one due to gun violence. Back in 2016, Forrester’s only child, Tyler Savery, a 7-year-old, was killed while he was on a bicycle being ridden by his cousin, Porshan Pipersburgh, 21, as they headed to Moon Clusters café at the end of the school day. And two years before the child’s tragic death, Savery’s father, Leon Savery, was also killed near Saint Mary’s Primary School.

Recently, Forrester’s other brother, Aaron, passed away due to natural causes; however, in 2017 he was also the victim of a shooting, but survived that attempt to take his life.

“… in 2017 Aaron was shot eight times, and by God’s grace he survived, then he became ill and he recently passed. And now, we have Tyrone passing, and now we had in 2016 Tyler and before that, we had his dad. So the family has experienced quite an amount of blow…,” Forrester told reporters.

Forrester further told members of the local media that she doesn’t expect much justice to be served to the family by the country’s law enforcement personnel and judicial system, since that system failed her previously after the death of her only son and will likely fail her again in the aftermath of her brother’s death.

“I expect nothing of them, because they have done nothing for us, and they keep doing nothing for us… In fact, I could tell you that, I wasn’t here last night when my brother was shot. I wasn’t in the house where he was when he was attacked. But I was able to see the exact position that my brother was in when he was gunned down. I was able to see exactly how many bullet holes [were] on his body. I was able to see the entire crime scene, even though I was not there, and why was that? Because we have police officers leaking pictures of the murder victims on their personal phones, on whatever group chat they are in. So if you’re asking me, what do I expect? I expect nothing, the same way they did nothing for Tyler who died innocently,” she said.

Police are currently conducting an investigation in an effort to determine the motive for the murder of King.