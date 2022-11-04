Another armed robbery! Bandits strike at Hirst Road grocery store Loop Cayman Islands

A gunman and his accomplice reportedly robbed a grocery store on Hirst Road in Bodden Town Thursday night, making off with cash and cigarettes.

The robbery came on the heels of two women being held up and robbed between Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

Thursday night’s robbery occurred after 8 o’clock, according to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS).

It was reported that two masked men approached the store, and one of the men remained outside while the other entered the store, brandishing what appeared to be a firearm, and demanding cash.

Both men then fled towards the rear of the store with a quantity of cash and cigarettes.

No shots were fired and no one was injured during the incident. Both men are described as wearing masks and long-sleeved hooded jackets.

The matter is currently under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via our website.