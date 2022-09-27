ANGUILLA FINANCIAL SERVICES COMMISSION PROMOTES THREE SENIOR OFFICERS

The Valley, Anguilla – The Anguilla Financial Services Commission (the “Commission”) as aninternationally recognised and respected financial services regulatory body prides itself in contributing to the integrity of Anguilla’s financial system. The Commission ably does so through its highly trained, knowledgeable and motivated staff. Accordingly, the Commission in its succession planning has identified three senior officers that have the necessary skills and talent to effectively assist in achieving the Commission’s strategic plan. The Board and Management of the Commission wishes to congratulate Mrs. Charo Richardson, Ms. Charonay Carty and Ms. Ojeda Vanterpool on their promotions.

Mrs. Charo Richardson has been promoted to Deputy Director – Supervision effective 1 January 2022. She began her career at the Commission in April 2012 as Regulator I in the Prudential Department. She was subsequently promoted to Regulator II in July 2014 and then, to Senior Regulator in May 2017. In her current role, she has oversight responsibility for the insurance and credit union sectors. Mrs. Richardson holds Bachelor’s degrees in Accounting and Human Resource Management and a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) from Lindenwood University as well as an Associate in Captive Insurance from the International Center for Captive Insurance Education (ICCIE). She has more recently earned a Certificate in FinTech and Regulatory Innovation from the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance, Cambridge Judge Business School and successfully completed the Certificate of Proficiency in Insurance course offered by the Insurance Institute of Barbados. Mrs. Richardson holds a current, active licence in the State of Wisconsin as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and is a Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS).

Ms. Charonay Carty has been promoted to Deputy Director – Supervision effective 1 January 2022.She began her career at the Commission in April 2012 as Regulator I in the Prudential Department.She was subsequently promoted to Regulator II in January 2016 and then, to Senior Regulator in May 2017. In her current role, she has prudential supervisory responsibility for several sectors which include, Trust and Corporate Service Providers, Offshore Banks, Money Services Business, Investment Business (Mutual Funds) and Utility Token Offering Service Providers. Ms. Carty also works closely with the Commission’s AML/CFT Department on a daily basis, the Legal Department in policy development and its Administrative Department in organising outreach initiatives. Ms. Carty holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in Economics and a minor in Political Science from the Zicklin School of Business at Baruch College, New York; an Associate in Captive Insurance from the International Center for Captive Insurance Education (ICCIE) and a Professional Certificate in FinTech from the University of Hong Kong. She has completed various professional development courses and programmes including the FinTech and Regulatory Innovation Programme offered by the University of Cambridge Judge Business School. Ms. Carty is a Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS).

Ms. Ojeda Vanterpool has been promoted to Head of AML/CFT Compliance and Enforcement effective 1 January 2022. She began her career at the Commission in February 2015 as Regulator I in the AML/CFT Department. She was subsequently promoted to Regulator II in January 2018.

In her current role, she has responsibility for ensuring compliance of the Commission’s licensees and registrants with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Recommendations and Anguilla’s AML/CFT legislation; coordinating and executing of AML/CFT onsite and offsite inspections; organizing the development of training of AML/CFT typologies and sector guidance for Financial Institutions, Designated Non-Financial Businesses and Professions and Non-Profit Organisations; investigating breaches of regulatory laws and other matters of enforcement; and providing legal support and advice on regulatory laws. Ms. Vanterpool is a trained assessor under the 4th Round FATF Methodology and the Deputy Coordinator for Anguilla’s National Risk Assessment exercise. Ms. Vanterpool holds a Bachelor of Law degree with Honours from Queen Mary, University of London and a Masters of Laws degree in International Corporate Governance, Financial Regulation and Economic Law from the Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, University of London. Ms. Vanterpool completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Professional Training for the Bar from BPP University. She was called to the Bar in England and Wales at Lincoln’s Inn in November 2014 and the Bar in Anguilla in May 2016. Ms. Vanterpool is also a Certified AntiMoney Laundering Specialist (CAMS) and Certified Global Sanctions Specialist (CGSS).

