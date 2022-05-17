Andr? Ebanks leading a delegation to the UK and EU | Loop Cayman Islands

Following his most recent face-to-face discussions with key stakeholders on subjects including global tax cooperation, anti-money laundering, and countering the financing of terrorism, at the ninth Joint Ministerial Council (JMC) in London in November 2021, Andr? Ebanks, Minister of Financial Services and Commerce is currently leading a delegation to the United Kingdom and the European Union that will continue discussions on these topics, after which they will atend an aviation industry event.

During their visit to the UK, which began on May 16 and will extend until May 20, Minister Andr? Ebanks, Parliamentary Secretary Katherine Ebanks-Wilks and Cayman Islands’ Representatives Deborah Bodden and Gene DaCosta will speak with elected leaders, high-ranking civil servants, and industry members.

Minister Ebanks has indicated that these meetings offer both stakeholders and the Cayman Islands Government an opportunity to discuss matters of mutual interest, such as environmental, social, and governance (ESG); and to identify areas for further clarification and updates.

He continued that while senior policy staff keep in contact with stakeholders via a variety of channels, the in person discussions keep communication open and transparent.

Following the UK/EU engagement, Minister Ebanks and the delegation will join representatives of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Cayman Islands (CAACI) in Switzerland for the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE2022).

EBACE 2022 is Europe’s premier on-demand aircraft and advanced air mobility event featuring aviation technologies, including high-tech small aircraft through to ultra-modern intercontinental jets, advanced air mobility and eVTOL aircraft, state-of-the-art avionics and takes place at the magnificent Palexpo in Geneva and the Geneva International Airport.

“Attending EBACE will give the Ministry team insights for potential regulatory developments in aviation, and give CAACI support for their business development initiatives,” he said.