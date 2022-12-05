Alignment of salaries and pensions of govt and statutory authorities Loop Cayman Islands

Before she was appointed Speaker of Parliament, MP Katherine Ebanks-Wilks raised a query during a Public Accounts Committee hearing whether the salaries and pensions of all persons working in statutory authorities/government-owned companies had finally been aligned with salaries and pensions of civil servants working for the core government.

Ebanks-Wilks noted further that there was a question of whether the government carefully considered the financial implications of such alignment, which was to be done to satisfy section 47 of the Public Authorities Act.

Section 47 and salary alignment

Concerning section 47 of the Public Authorities Act, this states that “all public authorities shall use the same salary scale as determined by Cabinet and all jobs shall be evaluated by the same job evaluation methodology.”

In addition, it says:

Where there is a difference between the terms and conditions of employment at a public authority and the public service the salary grades for remuneration in the public authority shall be adjusted accordingly to reduce such differences.

Tasked with responding to Ebanks-Wilks’ question, Mrs Gloria McField-Nixon explained:

The portfolio of the civil service had been charged by Cabinet to assist with the implementation of the Public Authorities Act, specifically as it related to ensuring that there was a common methodology for the way that jobs were evaluated and remuneration assigned to positions across the wider public sector.

With that underway, we would have conducted a review of all of the roles within some 23 statutory authorities, either doing those ourselves or outsourcing it in the case of large SAGCs who employed a hundred or more staff… the largest of those obviously being the HSA which is in the proximity of about 1,000 employees. So, quite a significant undertaking.

Upon hearing the response of Mrs McField-Nixon, Ebanks-Wilks asked whether Mrs McField-Nixon was “able to speak to the role of the portfolio of civil service (“POCS”) in providing guidance and ongoing support to public bodies with regards to the implementation of section 47 of the Public Authorities Act.”

Mrs McField-Nixon answered by saying, “In terms of POCS’ role, not only did we either directly assess all of those roles in the vicinity of a 1,000 unique jobs that were evaluated during that process either [by] our ourselves or through an independent contractor, but we continue to receive job evaluations results as new roles are created within our SAGCs or as these roles are amended within the SAGC. So, the POCS has a continuing responsibility.”

We’ve also provided support to the SAGCs in understanding the methodology so that they could be proper advocates and in being able to explain the jobs within their SAGCs to get a consistent outcome, but also most importantly being able to explain the process as their internal HR needed to make sure that employees understood what was happening with the way their jobs have been evaluated.”

Mrs McField-Nixon added.

Pensions and health alignment

As to whether employees of statutory authorities/government-owned companies had their pension and health benefits aligned with those of civil servants working for the core government, Mrs McField-Nixon explained that “the vast majority of the SAGCs are members of the public service pensions plan, so there is already a high degree of harmonization of pension benefits among the SAGCs.”

Regarding the statutory authorities/government-owned companies whose pensions were not yet aligned, Mrs McField-Nixon noted that “there’s progress that is being made” and that she believed “that the Cabinet was minded to start with the salaries and wages as the first stage of harmonization, recognizing that it was sort of the most objective benchmark to begin with and then to look gradually at harmonizing other benefits.”

Financial implications

Moving onto the government’s consideration of the financial implications of aligning the benefits of employees of statutory authorities/government-owned companies with those of civil servants working for the core government, it is understood that the government is working closely with statutory authorities/government-owned companies to ensure that their operational budgets endeavour to include estimates or provisions to address the financial implications of compliance with section 47.