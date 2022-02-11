Alex Panton Foundation advises of local mental health resources | Loop Cayman Islands

The Alex Panton Foundation (APF) is extending a list of local mental health resources available to the public.

The organization has the primary objective of raising awareness, and providing support, for children and young adults who have been affected by mental health challenges in the Cayman Islands and has advised that suicide among young people is tragically, far too common.

A 2021 report from The World Health Organisation, listed suicide as the fourth leading cause of death in 15-19 year olds across the globe.

In the Cayman Islands, according to the 2020 Cayman Islands Drug Use biennial survey (CISDUS, 2020), one in six students reported that they have seriously considered attempting suicide.

Dr Erica Lam, Alex Panton Foundation Board Member and Consultant Clinical Psychologist said, “It is imperative that young people and their families know where to turn for support and guidance, particularly during such a challenging time. The Alex Panton Foundation initiatives have been developed based on local data through the collaborative efforts of policymakers, practitioners and organisations, committed to creating lasting change.”

Those that are struggling now, and require immediate assistance, should dial the emergency services on 911.

The Alex Panton Foundation offers many programmes to provide support and guidance to young people and their families in the Cayman Islands.

These are as follows:

Bereavement Support Group

Facilitator: Ms April Lewis

Ages 18+

Every Thursday, 6:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Active dates: 24 February – 31 March

Bethesda Counselling Centre, Unit 4, 68 Mary Street, George Town, Grand Cayman

Email: [email protected]

Teen Talk virtual support group

Facilitator: Dr Shari Smith

Ages 13 – 17

Every other Saturday, 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Current dates: 5 March, 19 March, 2 April, 16 April, and 30 April

via Zoom (link provided upon registry)

Website: https://alexpantonfoundation.ky/teen-talk/

Email: [email protected]

Breaking Barriers support group

Facilitator: Shane Purcell

Ages 18 – 30

Every Saturday, 12:30 PM – 2:00 PM

Parcel 110, 3rd Floor Royal Plaza, 40 Cardinal Avenue, George Town, Grand Cayman

Website: https://alexpantonfoundation.ky/support/

Email: [email protected]

There are also a number of community and public service resources available in the Cayman Islands. These include:

Cayman Islands Crisis Centre

KidsHelpline: +1 (345) 649-KIDS (5437)

Department of Counselling Services

Web: https://www.dcs.gov.ky/our-services

Tel: +1 (345) 949-8789

Email: [email protected]

Family Resource Center

Web: http://www.frc.gov.ky/

Tel: +1 (345) 949-0006

Email: [email protected]

HSA Mental Health Services

Web: https://hsa.ky/services-specialties/outpatient/

Tel: +1 (345) 949-5600

Private Services Providers offer specialist care and support services. Recommended providers include, but are not limited to:

Achieve Cayman

Web: https://achievecayman.com/contact-us

Tel: Teena +1 (345) 327-9999 | Trisha +1 (345) 321-4100

Aspire Therapeutic Services

Web: https://aspire.ky/

Tel: +1 (345) 743-6700

Email: [email protected]

BethesdaCounselling Centre

Web: http://caymanetherapy.com/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=65&Itemid=74

Tel: +1 (345) 946-6575 / +1 (345) 923-6488

Email: [email protected]

BHAC (Behavioural Health Associates Cayman)

Web: https://bhac.ky/

Tel: +1 (345) 746-0066

Email: [email protected]

Cathy Alberga

Web: https://www.caymanhealth.com/listing/alberga-catherine/

Tel: +1 (345) 945-6570

Hope Academy Clinical Services

Web: https://www.hopecayman.com/clinical-services.html

Tel: +1 (345) 769-4673

Email: [email protected]

Infinite Mindcare

Web: https://www.infinitemindcare.com/adolescents

Tel: +1 (345) 926-0882

Email: [email protected]

Kidsability Ltd.

Web: https://kidsability.ky/clinical-psychology-services/

Tel: +1 (345) 943 5437

Email: [email protected]

Life Options Counselling Services

Web: https://www.lifeoptions.ky/

Tel: +1 (345) 940-LIFE (5433)

Email: [email protected]

OnCourse Cayman

Web: https://oncoursecayman.com/services/

Tel: +1 (345) 745-6463

Email: [email protected]

The Wellness Centre

Web: https://wellnesscentre.ky/our-services/

Tel: +1 (345) 949-9355

Email: [email protected]

International resources can offer effective online support. APF has highlighted the following suicide prevention services:

Befrienders Worldwide

Web: https://www.befrienders.org/

Grassroots Suicide Prevention

Web: https://prevent-suicide.org.uk/find-help-now/

For more information about the programmes and services offered by the Foundation, and how to get involved, visitwww.alexpantonfoundation.ky .