Alex Panton Foundation advises of local mental health resources | Loop Cayman Islands

The Alex Panton Foundation (APF) is extending a list of local mental health resources available to the public.
The organization has the primary objective of raising awareness, and providing support, for children and young adults who have been affected by mental health challenges in the Cayman Islands and has advised that suicide among young people is tragically, far too common.
A 2021 report from The World Health Organisation, listed suicide as the fourth leading cause of death in 15-19 year olds across the globe.
In the Cayman Islands, according to the 2020 Cayman Islands Drug Use biennial survey (CISDUS, 2020), one in six students reported that they have seriously considered attempting suicide.
Dr Erica Lam, Alex Panton Foundation Board Member and Consultant Clinical Psychologist said, “It is imperative that young people and their families know where to turn for support and guidance, particularly during such a challenging time. The Alex Panton Foundation initiatives have been developed based on local data through the collaborative efforts of policymakers, practitioners and organisations, committed to creating lasting change.”
Those that are struggling now, and require immediate assistance, should dial the emergency services on 911.
The Alex Panton Foundation offers many programmes to provide support and guidance to young people and their families in the Cayman Islands.
These are as follows:
Bereavement Support Group
Facilitator: Ms April Lewis
Ages 18+
Every Thursday, 6:30 PM – 7:30 PM
Active dates: 24 February – 31 March
Bethesda Counselling Centre, Unit 4, 68 Mary Street, George Town, Grand Cayman
Email: [email protected]
Teen Talk virtual support group
Facilitator: Dr Shari Smith
Ages 13 – 17
Every other Saturday, 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM
Current dates: 5 March, 19 March, 2 April, 16 April, and 30 April
via Zoom (link provided upon registry)
Website: https://alexpantonfoundation.ky/teen-talk/
Email: [email protected]
Breaking Barriers support group
Facilitator: Shane Purcell
Ages 18 – 30
Every Saturday, 12:30 PM – 2:00 PM
Parcel 110, 3rd Floor Royal Plaza, 40 Cardinal Avenue, George Town, Grand Cayman
Website: https://alexpantonfoundation.ky/support/
Email: [email protected]
There are also a number of community and public service resources available in the Cayman Islands. These include:
Cayman Islands Crisis Centre
KidsHelpline: +1 (345) 649-KIDS (5437)
Department of Counselling Services
Web: https://www.dcs.gov.ky/our-services
Tel: +1 (345) 949-8789
Email: [email protected]
Family Resource Center
Web: http://www.frc.gov.ky/
Tel: +1 (345) 949-0006
Email: [email protected]
HSA Mental Health Services
Web: https://hsa.ky/services-specialties/outpatient/
Tel: +1 (345) 949-5600
Private Services Providers offer specialist care and support services. Recommended providers include, but are not limited to:
Achieve Cayman
Web: https://achievecayman.com/contact-us
Tel: Teena +1 (345) 327-9999 | Trisha +1 (345) 321-4100
Aspire Therapeutic Services
Web: https://aspire.ky/
Tel: +1 (345) 743-6700
Email: [email protected]
BethesdaCounselling Centre
Web: http://caymanetherapy.com/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=65&Itemid=74
Tel: +1 (345) 946-6575 / +1 (345) 923-6488
Email: [email protected]
BHAC (Behavioural Health Associates Cayman)
Web: https://bhac.ky/
Tel: +1 (345) 746-0066
Email: [email protected]
Cathy Alberga
Web: https://www.caymanhealth.com/listing/alberga-catherine/
Tel: +1 (345) 945-6570
Hope Academy Clinical Services
Web: https://www.hopecayman.com/clinical-services.html
Tel: +1 (345) 769-4673
Email: [email protected]
Infinite Mindcare
Web: https://www.infinitemindcare.com/adolescents
Tel: +1 (345) 926-0882
Email: [email protected]
Kidsability Ltd.
Web: https://kidsability.ky/clinical-psychology-services/
Tel: +1 (345) 943 5437
Email: [email protected]
Life Options Counselling Services
Web: https://www.lifeoptions.ky/
Tel: +1 (345) 940-LIFE (5433)
Email: [email protected]
OnCourse Cayman
Web: https://oncoursecayman.com/services/
Tel: +1 (345) 745-6463
Email: [email protected]
The Wellness Centre
Web: https://wellnesscentre.ky/our-services/
Tel: +1 (345) 949-9355
Email: [email protected]
International resources can offer effective online support. APF has highlighted the following suicide prevention services:
Befrienders Worldwide
Web: https://www.befrienders.org/
Grassroots Suicide Prevention
Web: https://prevent-suicide.org.uk/find-help-now/
For more information about the programmes and services offered by the Foundation, and how to get involved, visitwww.alexpantonfoundation.ky .