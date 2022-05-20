Air show returns to Cayman after 20-year hiatus | Loop Cayman Islands

After more than 20 years, the Cayman Islands Air Show returns as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration weekend. The schedule for the show is outlined below.

Friday, June 3

On the morning of Friday, June 3, world-class pilots and aerospace specialists will perform aerobatic demonstrations in the airspace above Grand Cayman’s Public Beach.

In the afternoon, the public will have an opportunity to view the aircrafts and meet with pilots and talent at the aircraft exhibit at Owen Roberts International Airport.

Saturday, June 4

The show will continue in Cayman Brac on Saturday, June 4 with a parachute display and aircraft exhibit at the Charles Kirkconnell International Airport.

Reactions to the upcoming Air Show

Commenting on the upcoming event, Director-General of Civil Aviation, Richard Smith said that “it’s exciting to have the Air Show returning to the Cayman Islands.”

Historically, it was a beloved and well-attended event by the community and we’re hoping the show this year has a similar reception. The scheduled acts for the Air Show have a wealth of experience and will captivate the audience with their performances. The aircraft exhibit at Owen Roberts International Airport will provide an opportunity for the public to get up close and personal to the aircrafts and meet with some of the aviators. This is a great opportunity for enthusiasts as well as students who might be interested in aviation.

Mr Smith continued.

Director of Tourism, Rosa Harris also had shared some positive thoughts on the show, saying that “the Air Show is another family-friendly event that will set the destination apart.”

Chair of the Steering Committee and Cabinet Secretary, Samuel Rose also offered his comments, saying that “while fellow British Overseas Territories are also participating in the Plant a Tree for the Jubilee initiative or having a Queen’s Birthday Parade, we are excited to include the Cayman Islands Air Show as one of the centerpiece events of our local weekend of Celebrations.”

Free event

As the organisation of the Cayman Islands Air Show is a collaborative effort between the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and Department of Tourism (DOT) with support from the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Steering Committee, all events are free and open to the public.

Notwithstanding that the event is free, members of the public attending the event should note that parking access at Public Beach and Owen Roberts International Airport will be restricted. The public will be asked to park offsite and take a free shuttle to the event locations.

Vendors encouraged

As the organisers wish to have food and beverages available for purchase at the Air Show, the Department of Tourism is actively seeking vendors and invites interested business to apply using the online application form to provide services for the Air Show. Applications will be reviewed by the Department of Tourism and successful applicants will be contacted directly.

Other information

All information about the Air Show is available on the website, www.CaymanAirShow.com.

The website will continue to be updated ahead of the events, so the public is encouraged to check back frequently for the latest information.

The Cayman Islands Air Show is presented by the Cayman Islands Government, Civil Aviation Authority, Department of Tourism, Ministry of Youth, Sports, Culture and Heritage and sponsored by DART. Businesses that are interested in sponsoring the Air Show can contact [email protected].