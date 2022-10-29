AI conference to be held in the Cayman Islands in Nov Loop Cayman Islands

AI Forum, a leading research and information source on Artificial Intelligence, has launched an annual conference focused on several hot-button industry topics, such as the intersection of AI and human rights and how AI is disrupting the global economy.

The all-day event is set for the Grand Cayman Marriott Resort on 28 November and will feature senior and experienced AI industry professionals from top-tier organisations including Google, Meta, IBM, Morgan Stanley and Harvard Medical School.

Attendees will be able to join sessions and take advantage of in-person networking opportunities.

Ian Gilmour, chair of AI Forum’s Advisory Board, said that AI Forum’s first annual conference will provide an opportunity to meet AI thought leaders in the fields of enterprise, financial services, healthcare and education.

“The Cayman Islands will deliver a stunning backdrop for the event. We are delighted to be working closely with Cayman’s public and private sectors as this world-class international financial centre adds artificial intelligence to existing sophisticated capabilities in financial services and technology,” he said.

Andre Ebanks — Minister of Financial Services and Commerce, and Minister of Innovation, Investment and Social Development — will be providing the opening address.

“I am thrilled to support events that showcase the Cayman Islands as a centre of excellence in technology and innovation. AI is emerging as a powerful tool in so many areas of our professional and personal lives, including financial services, healthcare and education, and the Cayman Islands is poised to develop in this area, which presents potentially significant opportunities for young aspiring Caymanians,” the minister said.

“I look forward to meeting the delegates and sharing important updates from the Ministry of Financial Services & Commerce as well as the Ministry of Investment, Innovation and Social Development,” he added.

Focal points of the day include presentations from Aditi Joshi of Google and Utpal Mangla on the power of AI and Edge Computing and why the combination of these two technologies will disrupt multiple industries.

Joshi has conducted privacy reviews for Google products and contributed to the US National Privacy Framework drafted by the White House federal agency NIST, leading a Roundtable on AI Legislation. Mangla is a recognised global leader of IBM’s Telco, Media, Entertainment (TME) Industry.

Other highlights include Dr Terri Horton, a widely recognised thought leader on the future of work speaking on The Workforce of the Future. Dr Horton was included in the Onalytica 2022 Who’s Who in the Future of Work as a key opinion leader and in 2022 was ranked by Thinkers360 as a Top 25 thought leader on the future of work.

Rasmus H?ggkvist, the project leader of AI GEN (the youth arm of AI Forum) will be introducing the global network for youth and students. Through his Tiktok channel “Schoolmentors” he has helped over 10 per cent of Swedish youth in school and aided the Swedish government in education policy.

The conference will also feature reports and discussions on the state of AI in healthcare, education and financial services.

To register for the all-day event and for further information on the speakers and conference agenda visit www.conference.ai-forum.com