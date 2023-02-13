Agriculture Show gives public a chance to win $20,000 this year Loop Cayman Islands

According to the Department of Agriculture and the Cayman Islands Agricultural Society, the 54th Annual Agriculture Show will be held in Grand Cayman on February 22, 2023.

Like previous years, this year’s Agriculture Show will feature local farm produce and animals and allow residents to interact with local farmers.

In addition to meeting local farmers, residents may also have the opportunity to meet the Minister of Agriculture, Jay Ebanks, and learn more about the country’s plans for the agriculture sector, which the minister has been working on from a long-term sustainability standpoint through his interaction with local as well as international stakeholders.

Local farmers who wish to set up a booth for the Agriculture Show may call 345 947 3696 or email cay[email protected] for more details on the show and register for a booth from the Cayman Islands Agriculture Society.

For others who wish to purchase tickets, they may do so by visiting the below link:

https://eventpro.ky/buytickets/54th-annual-agriculture-show/

According to the Cayman Islands Agricultural Society, you may also have a chance to win $20,000 and other prizes by purchasing tickets.

Following the Grand Cayman Agriculture Show, shows will also be held in Cayman Brac on March 18 and in Little Cayman on April 29.