Advisory: Aerial and ground mosquito spraying tonight | Loop Cayman Islands

The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Advisory: Aerial and ground mosquito spraying tonight

The Mosquito Research and Control Unit (MRCU) is undertaking aerial and ground spraying tonight starting around 7.30 pm. Locations are set out below.

Aerial

Red Bay Prospect Savannah Rackley’s Lower Valley Northward Beach Bay Bodden Town and Midland Acres

There will also be three ground routes.

Ground

Route 1. Rum Point to Otto’s Drive and Hutland up to Old Man Bay.

Route 2. Old Man Bay to the Queen’s Highway, Sunny Field, Tortuga, Austin Conolly Drive (all turnings) and East End Paradise Villas.

Route 3. Health City to High Rock Road, up to Farm Road (all turnings), also finishing at East End Paradise Villas.

