Adopt a loving animal from the Cayman Islands Humane Society | Loop Cayman Islands

The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Adopt a loving animal from the Cayman Islands Humane Society

Two of the cats up for adoption
(Photo credit: Facebook, Cayman Islands Humane Society)

The Cayman Islands Humane Society’s stated mission is to provide shelter, care and attention to all unwanted companion animals and seek out responsible, loving homes for them. As a part of this programme of care and attention for animals, the Humane Society has an initiative whereby animals can be adopted by interested members of the public.

As to which animals are available for adoption, the Humane Society regularly shares information on its social media pages.

Recently featured animals include cats named Kevin, Coconut, Boris and Gingerella.

Boris and Ginger

Anyone who is interested in adopting any of these lovely animals may complete an application online at https://bit.ly/3rKe18Z and may contact the Humane Society by email at [email protected] or by telephone at 949-1461 for further information.

As a note, interested parties should be aware that all animals adopted from the Humane Society are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and registered with the Department of Agriculture.

