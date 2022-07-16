Aaron Jarvis makes history | Loop Cayman Islands

Aaron Jarvis, aged just 19 years old, made history for the Cayman Islands yesterday in making the cut in The 150th Open at The Old Course, St Andrews. Jarvis is the first golfer from the Cayman Islands to compete in The Open and qualified following a memorable triumph in the 2022 Latin America Amateur Championship (LAAC) at Casa de Campo.

Following a challenging first round, Jarvis, playing alongside Major winners Sergio Garcia and Stewart Cink, carded a brilliant three under par second round to make the cut and sit on even par for the Championship. One of four amateur golfers to make the cut this year, Jarvis remains in contention to win the Silver Medal.

Reacting to the news, Kenneth Bryan, Minister for Tourism and Transport said:

On behalf of the Ministry of Tourism and the Cayman Islands, I extend my congratulations to Aaron Jarvis on this history-making achievement.

Aaron is an inspiring example of how passion, hard work, and dedication can lead to overcoming challenges–such as the Cayman Islands only having one public golf course–and reaching great heights. He is a wonderful ambassador for the Cayman Islands as he plays at the Home of Golf this week.

Aaron Jarvis has recently finished his freshman year at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV). Jarvis was inspired to play golf after watching his older brother, Andrew, play in the Caribbean Amateur Junior Golf Championships when it was held in Cayman in 2013. After developing a passion for the sport, he moved to Florida for high school to train at the Leadbetter Junior Golf Academy.

The Cayman Islands remains his family home and he is still to be found practising on the local North Sound Golf Club course when on-island. Many on the Cayman Islands have been following Jarvis and sending their support for his Open debut.